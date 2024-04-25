Looking back at Mike Pinder's career as Moody Blues founding member and keyboardist dies aged 82 

Mike Pinder, the founding member and the original keyboardist of the 1960s English rock band The Moody Blues, passed away on Wednesday, April 24, aged 82. His son Michael Lee Pinder posted the news of his death on a Facebook group dedicated to the musician. Lee shared that his father “passed peacefully” at his Northern California home surrounded by his family. He wrote:

“His final days were filled with music, encircled by the love of his family. Michael lived his life with a childlike wonder, walking a deeply introspective path which fused the mind and the heart.”

Lee added that his father shared the message in his music from “this spiritually grounded place”. The late musician’s motto in Lee’s words, was:

“Keep your head above the clouds, but keep your feet on the ground.”

Mike’s essence of authenticity uplifted everyone’s spirit who had interacted with him. Lee concluded his father’s lyrics, vision of humanity, and philosophy will inspire future generations.

Mike Pinder's musical endeavors throughout the years

The original lineup for The Moody Blues formed in 1964 included Mike Pinder, Denny Laine, Ray Thomas, Clint Warwick, and Graeme Edge. John Lodge and Justin Hayward joined the band towards the end of 1966, replacing Warwick and Laine who left the band.

The band went on a hiatus in 1974 after releasing eight studio albums. They resumed group activities in 1977, followed by Mike’s departure from the band in 1978. Patrick Moraz — the former keyboardist of Yes replaced him.

During Mike’s time in the band, their early albums scored several hits in England with the song “Go Now” earning global recognition. Mike co-wrote songs with Denny Laine for their first album, “The Magnificent Moodies”. He also wrote “Lost In A Lost World” — the opening track of the band’s eighth album “Seventh Sojourn”.

Mike Pinder released his solo album “The Promise” in April 1976 while the band was on a hiatus. By the time they returned as a group with the album “Octave”, Mike was newly married to Tara Lee and the couple had a son. He chose to opt out of touring followed by his eventual departure from the band.

After that, Mike started working on music synthesis at Atari. He kept away from the music industry until the mid-90s, releasing “Among The Stars”, his second solo album in 1994.

In a 2017 interview with Bill Kopp, Mike Pinder shared the band fell apart by 1966, adding:

“Clint Warwick was the only married guy in the group.”

He continued:

“...and his wife wanted him to have a steady gig. Denny Laine thought he would do better making his way on his own.”

Mike Pinder described John Lodge and Justin Hayward as “the perfect additions” to The Moody Blues. With the new lineup, the band changed their musical style. To suit the new style, Mike had assisted the company that built Mellotron — an electro-mechanical predecessor of modern keyboards. He shared his experience playing the instrument in an interview:

“I knew how they were built. I knew how to put the Mellotron together and how to take it apart.”

The late musician and the band's other members were honored with the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2018.