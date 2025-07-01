"Looks like a Spotify wrapped clone tho"- Fans react to Apple Music's new Replay All Time feature showing user's most played song since joining app

Apple Music has launched a new feature called Replay All Time, which will show the user's most replayed track since signing up for the app. The new feature is expected to be a different version of their annual Replay playlist.

The Replay All Time feature was launched when Apple Music turned 10 years old. It will combine a user's listening history since they joined the app and show their most-played songs of all time. This is an upgrade for their annual Replay Playlist, which only uses data for one year.

Subscribers can access their Replay All Time playlist from the app's homepage. The curated playlist can also be added to a user's library, one can shuffle the tracks, and see the number of play counts. However, it remains to be seen if the feature is a limited-time one in celebration of the app turning a decade old or one to stay.

Fans took to X to react to Apple Music's Replay All Time feature, with many comparing it to the popular Spotify Wrapped feature, which comes annually. One X user called the feature a "Spotify wrapped clone."

"Looks like a Spotify wrapped clone tho."

"It's gonna hit like crack when I've the same song all through," a netizen wrote.

"About time this became a feature," another person claimed.

"Oh Apple Music end Spotify for me!" an X user chimed in.

Fans continued to share their thoughts on the new feature, with many guessing who their most-played artists would be.

"Oh this gonna expose all the dl trade with Ariana grande in their top listened to," a user mentioned.

"apple about to expose everyone's hyperpop phase like it's their darkest secret lol. mine's just going to show i've been unhinged since day 1," a fan commented.

"Time to face my cringe playlist," a netizen joked.

Apple Music Replay All Time vs Spotify Wrapped: Everything to know

Spotify Raises Its Monthly Price For 2nd Year In A Year - Source: Getty

With Apple Music launching its new Replay All Time feature, many have compared it to Spotify and its annual Wrapped feature. The Wrapped drops every year in December, breaking down a user's most played tracks, genres, and artists over the year.

Spotify also has an On Repeat playlist for each user, which updates based on a subscriber's latest listening trends. However, it does not feature an all-time listening feature so far.

Meanwhile, Apple also drops its annual data breakdown for each user based on what they listened to over the year. Their feature is different from Spotify Wrapped in various ways. For example, Apple includes a much larger breakdown of tracks played, and also breaks down the most-played playlists for a user. These could include lists they made themselves or other existing playlists.

Wrapped does not feature playlists, but gives a breakdown of one's top five most played songs, artists, and how many minutes one played music on the app.

However, the Replay All Time feature is different for Apple's annual Replay and Spotify Wrapped. This feature is based on a user's overall listening history since joining Apple Music - a feature that does not have an alternative on Spotify yet.

Other streaming platforms, including YouTube Music, Tidal, and Deezer, also drop an annual breakdown of one's listening statistics, but none have an overall history like the new Replay All Time feature.

In celebration of Apple Music completing a decade, the app will also drop its most-streamed 500 songs of all time on the platform. The countdown will begin on July 1, with 100 songs being revealed each day until July 5. The complete list, titled 10 Years of Apple Music: Top Songs, will be available once all songs are revealed.

