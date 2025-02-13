"Luckily he ain’t been relevant since 2007" — Marlon Wayans hits back at Soulja Boy for using an alleged homophobic slur for his transgender son

Comedian Marlon Wayans has lashed out at rapper Soulja Boy after the latter used an alleged homophobic slur to describe Wayans' transgender son. The response came after Soulja took to X on February 12 to share screenshots of Wayans embracing his transgender son dating back to 2023 and wrote:

“That fa**ot shit run in the family huh @MarlonWayans no wonder u like dressing up as a b**ch it’s in ur blood."

In another tweet, Soulja made more alleged homophobic comments about the comedian's son and wrote:

"Ain’t yo son a tra**y that suck d*ck? @MarlonWayans"

Marlon Wayans responded to Soulja Boy on the same platform as he shared a screenshot of the rapper's tweet and captioned:

"If @souljaboy had a career he could get cancelled for this type of slander. Luckily he ain’t been relevant since 2007."

Marlon Wayans first revealed that his eldest son was a transgender man in his November 2023 appearance on The Breakfast Club. Wayans said that his eldest child, who was assigned female at birth, was now Kai.

He explained that initially, it was difficult for him to accept his child's decision to go through with a gender transition but later, he accepted him with "complete unconditional love and acceptance." In June 2024, Wayans shared a shirtless image of himself posing with a Pride flag on Instagram. In support of his son, he wrote:

"P.S. I’m STRAIGHT. well, according to my child CISGENDER male. I just love and support my peoples."

Soulja Boy and Marlon Wayans' aforementioned interaction marked the latest development in their ongoing beef which began after the latter claimed "no one" cares about the rapper, in a January 2025 interview.

Why are Soulja Boy and Marlon Wayans beefing? The feud explained

The feud between Soulja Boy and Marlon Wayans began in January 2025 when the comedian made controversial comments about the rapper in an appearance on the 101.1 The Wiz radio show.

Wayans criticized Soulja for performing at the Crypto Ball in Washington, D.C. during Donald Trump's inauguration as President. The actor-comedian claimed that "no one cares" if Soulja Boy performed at Trump's inauguration, adding that the rapper has not had "hits in years."

On February 10, Soulja took to X to respond to Wayans' comments and wrote:

"Marlon Wayans you a b***h and u not funny shut up ni**a keep selling ur soul and sucking the higher up d***s."

The two kept taking shots at each other on X and Wayans further went on to make controversial comments about the rapper in an interview with TMZ published on February 12. He said:

"If you’re gonna beef, you have to have a chest, that’s first and foremost. You gotta have more than two songs to beef."

Moreover, Wayans compared Soulja to a "methhead" and "crackhead" and quipped that he should join them for the Scary Movies franchise.

“I need someone that looks like a wet muppet. I want someone that look like they’ll sell your car, rob you, and suck your d**k all at the same time. Soulja Boy," he joked.

After Wayans' aforementioned comments, Soulja hit back by using alleged homophobic slurs against the comedian's son. The comedian, however, did not stop after his initial response. He shared an image further taking digs at the rapper and wrote:

"My child had top surgery and still has more chest than you."

In other news, Soulja released his new album, The Influence, on February 8, 2025. The album came after his eye-catching performance at the Donald Trump Bitcoin Ball last month.

