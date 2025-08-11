"Made headlines for leaving a rapper"- YouTuber SSSniperWolf clowns Drake in response to rapper revealing rejection on Adin Ross' livestream

SSSniperWolf has taken a dig at Drake on her Instagram. This comes after the rapper recently revealed that the YouTuber rejected his approach.Drizzy was on Adin Ross' stream on Saturday, August 9. There he asked Ross if he was the one who pushed him to message SSSniperWolf, whose real name is Alia &quot;Lia&quot; Shelesh. Ross first denied it and then said he was unsure. When asked what happened when he approached her, the rapper said:&quot;She told me that she had a man. Then I was like, ‘Woah!’. I was like, ‘Can we fight to the death?’ And then I think that was the end of the DM.&quot;SSSniperWolf posted a story on her Instagram account on Sunday, August 10, taking a dig at the Canadian rapper. She posted a mirror selfie with the caption:&quot;Good morning. Made headlines for leaving a rapper on read lol&quot;SSSniperWolf's story (Image credits: Instagram/@sssniperwolf)At the time of writing, SSSniperWolf has over 35 million subscribers on YouTube, having started posting videos about gaming and other things in 2011.She was married to Evan Sausage, whom she met in 2013. However, they filed for a divorce in 2023, and it's unclear whether the process was completed or not. Sausage also sued SSSniperWolf, claiming that he should get profits from the YouTube channel that they worked on together.Also Read: “Bro got negative rizz”- Netizens react to Drake revealing gamer SSSniperWolf rejected himDrake enjoys a walk in Belgium amidst $ome $exy $ongs 4 U TourLil Baby &amp; Friends Birthday Celebration Concert - (Image Source: Getty)The Canadian rapper is currently on a tour with PartyNextDoor for their collaborative album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, which was released on February 14 this year. They completed their UK leg in Birmingham and Manchester and are now touring the rest of Europe.The duo performed in Antwerp, Belgium, on August 8. After the show, Drake uploaded a video on his Instagram story (as caught by @realalmightee on X). He was taking a walk in the video, and he spoke about how it was nice not to be recognized.&quot;It's mad chill tonight. I'm in Brussels...literally out here, outsideness, just walking down the roads, nobody even knows I'm here...this is a nice spot right here. Outisdeness, look...love taking a walk, I love taking a walk. Shoutout to Belgium, showed love tonight,&quot; he said in the video.Also Read: &quot;Bro is shocked by doing a normal thing&quot; - Netizens react to Drake being amused that no one recognizes him as he walked on the streets of BrusselsDrake and PartyNextDoor did hit a snag during the Manchester leg of their tour. Their performance at Co-Op Live, scheduled for July 28, was postponed due to logistical issues. The venue notified the fans on July 17, stating:“Due to unforeseen ferry schedule and travel logistics, tomorrow’s performance in Manchester on July 28th has been rescheduled. The good news is that Drake will now perform in Manchester on Tuesday, Aug. 5, and it’s set to be an unforgettable night. All tickets remain valid for the new date—we can’t wait to see you there!”The show was rescheduled for August 5 at the same venue. The duo will next perform on August 12 at Halenstadion in Zurich, Switzerland.Also Read: &quot;Certified baller meets Certified Lover Boy&quot;: Fans react as football player Erling Haaland attends Drake Manchester concert