Madonna surprises fans at NYC Pride's LadyLand 2024, joining as a guest judge for the Vogue Ball House Battle

On Saturday, June 29, the iconic pop star Madonna made a surprise appearance at New York City's LadyLand Festival in Brooklyn, drawing significant attention. Instead of performing, Madonna took on the role of a judge for the ballroom performers competing in the event's Vogue Ball House Battle.

Madonna, celebrating Pride Month, expressed her support and appreciation for the LGBTQ+ community by participating in one of New York's premier Pride Month events. Dressed in a studded white mini-dress, the Express Yourself singer evaluated the performances and shared her gratitude with the crowd afterward.

According to a video shared on social media, Madonna addressed the audience:

"Thank you all for coming out...Aside from my birthday, New York Pride is the most important day of the year."

She extended her thanks to the performers and her fellow judges, emphasizing the significance of their contributions.

The event held special significance for Madonna, as her preteen daughter, Estere, DJed a set before the Vogue runway contest.

The singer concluded her remarks by honoring the judges' panel, which included Arca, Bob the Drag Queen, Tokischa, and Sevdaliza, and expressing her deep appreciation for New York City.

"Without you, I am nothing," she added, marking the end of a memorable evening.

Rumors of Madonna's appearance had been circulating since the previous week, fueled by hints from event organizer Ladyfag. On Instagram, Ladyfag teased a special moment with guest judges, leading fans to anticipate the pop icon's arrival. Madonna herself heightened the anticipation by posting photos of herself draped in a rainbow flag, celebrating the upcoming NYC Pride Weekend.

Around midnight on the Fist Stage, it was revealed that the singer was there to judge the ballroom performers. The competition, reminiscent of the "Vogue" segment of her recent tour, saw the House of Miyake-Mugler emerge victorious.

This marked Madonna's first public appearance since concluding her Celebration Tour, which spanned 81 dates across 15 countries. The tour concluded with a historic free concert at Rio de Janeiro’s Copacabana beach, drawing a record-breaking audience of 1.6 million people.

Following the event, Madonna shared photos from the night on Instagram, holding a "10" sign alongside her fellow judges.

"Divas to the dance floor, please!!!" she wrote, expressing gratitude to everyone who supported NYC Pride. She added:

"Love you all so much !!!!!!"

The singer posted on Instagram:

"I will never stop fighting for diversity, inclusiveness, and equal rights for all!!! DON'T HIDE YOUR PRIDE!"

The NYC Pride March took place on Sunday, June 30, concluding Pride Month with a celebration commemorating the 1969 Stonewall Riots, which marked the beginning of the modern LGBTQ rights movement.

