"Making history since I was born": Internet erupts after Taylor Swift's Opalite becomes fastest non-single in history to touch 200M Spotify streams

Taylor Swift's new album, The Life of a Showgirl, has been making records since its release on October 3. The third track on the album, Opalite, has reportedly become the fastest non-single in history to touch 200 million streams on Spotify. The song maintained the number two spot on Billboard's Hot 100 for two consecutive weeks following the release of the album.
Just eight days after the release of Taylor Swift's 12th LP, Opalite became the fastest non-single to reach 100 million streams on Spotify. The song has now surpassed 200 million streams on the platform. On October 25, Pop Crave shared this achievement on its X page.
Netizens were quick to share their reactions to another record made by Swift's song. Highlighting the record-making history of Taylor Swift, a user wrote,
"Taylor been making history since I was born bro, wtf"
Other internet users highlighted that the song achieved this feat without a music video or promotion.
Making records on streaming charts is not rare for the multi-Grammy-winning singer. A few Swift fans noted that at this point, she was competing with herself.
Some fans of the singer took aim at her critics and highlighted the song's latest achievement as a counter to negative reviews of the album.
How did Taylor Swift describe Opalite?
After releasing The Life of a Showgirl, Taylor Swift appeared on Hits Radio. During the interview, the host asked her to describe the meaning behind the third track on her album. In her response, the singer said that she had "so much fun" in writing Opalite because the song represents the situations in life when things did not go as planned.
"We oftentimes look at it as this like major setback, like we've taken a step back, but actually, I found that so many of those instances in my life have based on how you respond to it, can catapult you forward in growth, in wisdom, in perspective. Opalite is a song about like kind of forgiving yourself for having gone through something that didn't pan out the way you wanted it to," Swift stated.
The singer further added that it was like "giving yourself permission" to not have everything figured out or "to not marry the first person you ever dated." The singer said that she was happy with the existence of the song and called it "infectious."
"Like it's I'm just happy that that song exists. And also like that chorus. I'm really just stoked about how like absolutely infectious and borderline narcotic it is... Shocking shocking melody," Swift added.
Many of Taylor Swift's fans linked the song with her fiancé, Travis Kelce. In an October 3 report, People noted that Kelce's birthday falls on October 5, which makes opal his birthstone. The report added that Opalite centers on finding lasting love after heartbreak, a theme that resonates with Swift’s past relationships.
The article further stated that Swift not only opened up about her past experiences but also seemingly talked about Travis Kelce's previous relationship experiences in the second verse of the song.
The Life of a Showgirl debuted at the top spot on the Billboard 200. More than 4 million copies of Taylor Swift's new album were sold within 10 days of its release. On October 13, the singer shared a post on Instagram sharing the achievement and thanking her fans.