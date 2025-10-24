"Doesn’t sound very romantic to us…": Perez Hilton comments after Taylor Swift’s pals Ed Sheeran & Cara Delevingne pose with Charli XCX

Perez Hilton weighed in on the ongoing feud between Taylor Swift and Charli XCX after Swift’s close friends Ed Sheeran and Cara Delevingne were photographed with Charli at a recent Hollywood event. In his October 24, 2025, article on his website, Hilton wrote:

“Are some of Taylor Swift’s besties on Charli XCX’s side of the feud? That doesn’t sound very romantic to us…”

Hilton then revisited the origins of the rumored feud, reminding readers that tensions reportedly began after the release of Swift’s latest album, The Life of a Showgirl.

One of the songs from the album, titled Actually Romantic, had sparked widespread speculation among fans, who believed it was aimed at Charli for “talking trash” about Swift long after her breakup with Matty Healy.

“Since then, the shade hasn’t stopped coming from Charli — kind of proving Tay’s point? From reportedly shading her fiancé, Travis Kelce to dissing tour documentaries right after the Eras Tour docuseries was announced, the Brat musician hasn’t let this little diss track slide… And now she’s gathering T-Swizzle’s besties?” Hilton remarked.

Hilton then reported that both Ed Sheeran and Cara Delevingne, long considered part of Swift’s inner circle, had been seen “cozying up” to Charli at the Academy Museum Gala on October 18. He highlighted how a photo from the event, later posted by Delevingne on Instagram on October 22, quickly fueled online chatter about whether the two had chosen sides.

In one of his later remarks, Hilton appeared both skeptical and amused by the photo’s implications, noting that it “could mean nothing” beyond the fact that they were simply at the same event.

“We mean, we heard reports (that) Cara completely cut off Blake Lively and chose Tay’s side in THAT argument. We can’t imagine something like this would cause her to pick Charli’s side. Or would it? We mean, Cara DID post these pics presumably knowing about the current feud,” Hilton added.

What else do we know about Taylor Swift’s friendship with Cara Delevingne and Ed Sheeran?

Ed Sheeran and Cara Delevingne (Image via Getty Images)

Taylor Swift is known for having a tight-knit circle of friends. This circle includes supermodel Cara Delevingne and singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran.

Swift became friends with Cara Delevingne after meeting each other at the 2013 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Delevingne soon joined the pop star’s famous "squad." The group was often spotted strolling the streets of New York City and frequently appeared on Swift’s Instagram.

Their friendship deepened when, in 2015, Delevingne appeared in Swift’s star-studded Bad Blood music video. In this video, she played an assassin called Mother Chucker.

In a candid interview with Interview magazine last year, Cara Delevingne opened up about the time she and Swift lived together. She explained that she was struggling with heartbreak at the time, and Swift stepped in as a supportive friend.

“I was going through a really horrible breakup, and she let me live with her,” Cara Delevingne noted.

Reflecting on their dynamic, the model recalled how different their personalities were, but how much she valued Swift’s warmth and stability.

“We’re very different people. She’s very homely, because she looked after me so well, but we got into some — not trouble, but I definitely took her for a bit of a wild ride,” Cara Delevingne added.

The supermodel also described Swift as “one of the funniest, most clever people” she knew at the time.

The supermodel has since shown her support by attending Swift’s Eras Tour in 2023, while Swift returned the gesture by attending one of Delevingne’s Cabaret performances in London’s West End in 2024.

As for Ed Sheeran, his bond with Taylor Swift stretches back even further. The two met in 2012 after Swift revealed she was a fan of his song Lego House.

Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift (Image via Getty Images)

Their mutual respect soon turned into a creative partnership. Swift and Sheeran have collaborated on songs titled End Game, Everything Has Changed, and Run. Both of them have also performed these songs together in live shows.

However, fans were briefly concerned about their friendship earlier this month after Swift admitted she “forgot” to tell Ed Sheeran about her engagement to Kelce personally. Instead, Sheeran reportedly learned the news through Instagram when Swift and Kelce announced it on August 26.

During her October 6 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Taylor Swift explained the mix-up and, in the process, offered an affectionate glimpse into Ed Sheeran's quirky habits.

“[Sheeran] doesn’t have a phone! He doesn’t have a phone! This is one thing I do love about him, it’s very eccentric, love it,” Taylor Swift said, laughing.

She went on to share that reaching Ed Sheeran often required a bit of effort, something that explained the accidental oversight.

“Because you have to like email him and then if you want to FaceTime he has to find an iPad and they have to give it to him like a child, like how you give the iPad to a child!” Swift joked.

Calling him “one of my absolute favorite people on the planet,” Taylor Swift admitted that when she realized what had happened, her first reaction was, “Oh my god! We forgot to call Ed!”

Taylor Swift recently released her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, and is currently busy with its promotional events .

Ed Sheeran is gearing up for his upcoming work, ONE SHOT with Ed Sheeran, which is set to premiere on November 21, 2025, on Netflix

Cara Delevingne is preparing for her next major film, titled The Murderous Miss Highsmith, a horror-biopic about author Patricia Highsmith. The project is currently in pre-production.

