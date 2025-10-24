"And totally full circle!": Perez Hilton reacts after Elizabeth Taylor’s son breaks silence on Taylor Swift’s song about his mother

Perez Hilton shared his thoughts after Elizabeth Taylor’s son, Christopher Wilding, broke his silence on Taylor Swift’s new song inspired by the Hollywood legend. The track, titled Elizabeth Taylor is part of Swift’s latest album, The Life of a Showgirl.

Reacting to Wilding’s remarks on the song dedicated to his mother, in his October 22 article, Perez Hilton wrote:

“So sweet! And totally full circle!”

In his website article, Hilton described Taylor Swift’s song, Elizabeth Taylor as “gorgeous,” and a celebration of the screen icon’s glamour and complexity. The write-up then highlighted the heartfelt reaction from Elizabeth Taylor’s 70-year-old son, Christopher Wilding, whom she shared with her second husband, actor Michael Wilding.

Hilton noted that Wilding spoke to People magazine in an interview published on October 22, where he reflected on Swift’s musical tribute and the striking parallels between the singer and his mother, Elizabeth Taylor.

He praised Swift not only for her artistry but also for the values she represented in today’s world. Expressing his admiration, Wilding described Swift as a modern-day reflection of Taylor. He highlighted that her advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights and her philanthropic work mirrored the compassion and courage his mother was known for.

“Even as I believe my mother was for hers, Taylor Swift is an inspirational role model for her generation. Her advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights as well as her philanthropic work would have garnered her great admiration from my mother had they had a chance to get to know one another,” Hilton added, quoting what Wilding had said.

Perez Hilton also reported that during his People interview, Wilding revealed he had listened to the song Elizabeth Taylor the very day it was released.

“She and my mom do seem like kindred spirits. They are both the very embodiment of female empowerment. The way [Swift] has deftly captured the similarities and parallel tracks in their careers and personal lives is delightful,” Wilding said (as cited by Hilton).

Perez Hilton further noted that Wilding found Swift’s lyrical nods to his mother’s signature details, including her famous violet eyes, her favorite getaway, Portofino, and her iconic perfume White Diamonds, “especially magical,” calling the song a “perfect tribute” to his mother’s timeless legacy.

Taylor Swift reveals the story behind her song, Elizabeth Taylor during an interview with Pandora

Taylor Swift (Image via Getty Images)

Taylor Swift recently shared how her track, Elizabeth Taylor, came to life. In a Pandora TikTok video posted on Wednesday, October 8, the 14-time Grammy winner revealed that she first got the idea for the song during a casual moment with her fiancé, NFL star Travis Kelce. The spark, however, originated from an unexpected source: her parents.

Swift explained that her parents had sent her a video clip of Taylor’s son, Christopher Wilding, in which he compared the Hollywood icon to her. Deeply moved by the gesture, Swift said the comment instantly inspired her.

“My parents sent me this clip of Elizabeth Taylor’s son saying something very flattering, that if there were one person he might compare to his mother in the modern day, in terms of persona and…the chaos around us, he said it would be me. I was so flattered by that. I just immediately started talking to Travis about it,” Swift shared.

She further described how the conversation quickly turned into a burst of creativity as she found herself reflecting on the legendary actress’s life and resilience.

“I was going on and on about Elizabeth Taylor, talking about all the things about her that I loved…how she kept challenging herself late into her life. I had to get out of the car,” Taylor Swift added.

The singer recalled that inspiration struck so suddenly that she couldn’t contain it.

“I was like, ‘One sec, I have to get out of the car for a second,’ and I just sang this melody into my phone, got back in the car and…that’s what it’s like when it happens,” she added, describing her creative process.

Just two days earlier, during an interview with Scott Mills on BBC Radio 2’s Breakfast Show on October 6, Swift also offered more insight into the making of Elizabeth Taylor.

When asked if she ever needed to warn people before mentioning them in her songs, Swift admitted that she does when they’re “real people.” She explained that in this case, she and her team reached out to Taylor’s family and estate before releasing the song. The August singer noted that the family was “lovely about it,” showing their support for her tribute.

As per Billboard, Taylor Swift’s latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, made a historic debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, selling over four million copies in its first week. Its standout track, Elizabeth Taylor, also made an impressive entrance, opening at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100.

