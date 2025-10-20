“pure dominance”: Fans react as Taylor Swift’s ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ tops the Billboard 200 for a second week with 338k units

Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl album continued to take the top spot on the Billboard 200 in the week dated October 25. It's now the album's second week on the albums charts after earning 338k equivalent album units in the US in the week ending October 16, per Luminate.According to Billboard, it's the largest second week for any album since the Elizabeth Taylor singer-songwriter released her last project in May 2024, The Tortured Poets Department, which earned 439k equivalent album units. Fans celebrated the popstar's latest feat on the charts, with one X user calling it &quot;pure dominance.&quot;Brijesh Kumar Yadav @Brijeshyadav38LINK@PopBase @taylorswift13 WOW, the biggest second week since her own album. That is pure dominance. The momentum for 'The Life of a Showgirl is incredible.More Swifties worldwide shared their reaction to The Life of the Showgirl getting the No.1 spot on the Billboard 200 in its second week. They said that it's proof of Taylor Swift and her 12th album's staying power and longevity. One fan even went on to call her the &quot;queen of the charts.&quot;Brijesh Kumar Yadav @Brijeshyadav38LINK@PopBase @taylorswift13 Another week, another record! The longevity and staying power are just unmatched. 338K in a second week is absolutely insane. 💃🔥Code And Chill @AdamjzqLINK@PopBase @taylorswift13 Taylor's chart dominance continues to break records! That 338k units in week 2 shows incredible staying power. Wonder if she'll break her own record for most weeks at #1? The Swift effect on the industry is unmatched 🔥Emma Ezeaka @emmaezeaka001LINK@PopBase @taylorswift13 Taylor Swift does it again! ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ holds strong at #1 on the Billboard 200 for a second week with 338k units. Queen of the charts! 👑📈Meanwhile, other fans defended the drop in the album's units earned after its second week's total is down by 92% compared to its debut week, which recorded 4.002 million units. They say that most fans already bought the album during its first week out and didn't need The Life of a Showgirl to &quot;marinate&quot; before deciding if they want to buy it or not.erm ⸆⸉ @ibytaermLINKpeople saying shit about it dropping numbers but like…….. that’s always gunna happen. you can’t match almost 2 months of sales and release week in one week like are yall slowsarah @lavenderpookieLINKPeople dumb af and fans bought it week one before they even let it marinate because it’s Taylor and they literally already own it. Their chopped artists can’t even get near her acting like it’s still covid 19 and they gotta be social distancingTaylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl becomes the third album in 2025 to spend its first two weeks on the Billboard 200 after Morgan Wallen's I'm the Problem (eight weeks) and Playboi Carti's MUSIC (two weeks).A song from Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl recently made a record start on Pop Airplay View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTaylor Swift is dominating the charts and making chart history after releasing her latest and 12th album, The Life of a Showgirl, on October 3, 2025. After all 12 songs in the album debuted on the Top 12 on the Billboard Hot 100, one song in the album also made history on the Pop Airplay chart.The Fate of Ophelia, which is the album's lead single and opening track, debuted at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100, but that's not all. According to Billboard on October 10, it's also the first-ever song to launch in the Pop Airplay Top 10 after debuting at No.8 on the list dated October 18.It beat the previous record that Swift and Mariah Carey created, with the former's Shake It Off and the latter's Dreamlover, which both debuted at No.12 on the Pop Airplay chart. Both tracks also topped the list at some point.The Fate of Ophelia also made record-breaking history on the Adult Pop Airplay after launching at No.8 on the list. It's now the third song to debut in the chart's Top 10, with the other two also being Swift's tracks, Shake It Off and Fortnight with Post Malone. It's also now the first song to ever debut in the top ten of all three pop/adult radio rankings after launching at No.10 on the Adult Contemporary list.Taylor Swift is currently the second artist to have the most Top 10s on Pop Airplay with 27 songs, with the first being Rihanna's 30.