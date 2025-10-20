“pure dominance”: Fans react as Taylor Swift’s ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ tops the Billboard 200 for a second week with 338k units

  • home icon
By Kinette Sumadia
Modified Oct 20, 2025 00:28 GMT
Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Source: Getty
Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour - Amsterdam, Netherlands (Image via Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl album continued to take the top spot on the Billboard 200 in the week dated October 25. It's now the album's second week on the albums charts after earning 338k equivalent album units in the US in the week ending October 16, per Luminate.

According to Billboard, it's the largest second week for any album since the Elizabeth Taylor singer-songwriter released her last project in May 2024, The Tortured Poets Department, which earned 439k equivalent album units. Fans celebrated the popstar's latest feat on the charts, with one X user calling it "pure dominance."

More Swifties worldwide shared their reaction to The Life of the Showgirl getting the No.1 spot on the Billboard 200 in its second week. They said that it's proof of Taylor Swift and her 12th album's staying power and longevity. One fan even went on to call her the "queen of the charts."

Meanwhile, other fans defended the drop in the album's units earned after its second week's total is down by 92% compared to its debut week, which recorded 4.002 million units. They say that most fans already bought the album during its first week out and didn't need The Life of a Showgirl to "marinate" before deciding if they want to buy it or not.

Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl becomes the third album in 2025 to spend its first two weeks on the Billboard 200 after Morgan Wallen's I'm the Problem (eight weeks) and Playboi Carti's MUSIC (two weeks).

A song from Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl recently made a record start on Pop Airplay

Taylor Swift is dominating the charts and making chart history after releasing her latest and 12th album, The Life of a Showgirl, on October 3, 2025. After all 12 songs in the album debuted on the Top 12 on the Billboard Hot 100, one song in the album also made history on the Pop Airplay chart.

The Fate of Ophelia, which is the album's lead single and opening track, debuted at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100, but that's not all. According to Billboard on October 10, it's also the first-ever song to launch in the Pop Airplay Top 10 after debuting at No.8 on the list dated October 18.

It beat the previous record that Swift and Mariah Carey created, with the former's Shake It Off and the latter's Dreamlover, which both debuted at No.12 on the Pop Airplay chart. Both tracks also topped the list at some point.

The Fate of Ophelia also made record-breaking history on the Adult Pop Airplay after launching at No.8 on the list. It's now the third song to debut in the chart's Top 10, with the other two also being Swift's tracks, Shake It Off and Fortnight with Post Malone. It's also now the first song to ever debut in the top ten of all three pop/adult radio rankings after launching at No.10 on the Adult Contemporary list.

Taylor Swift is currently the second artist to have the most Top 10s on Pop Airplay with 27 songs, with the first being Rihanna's 30.

About the author
Kinette Sumadia

Kinette Sumadia

Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.

Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.

Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages.

