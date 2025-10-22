"Legends supporting legends": Perez Hilton reacts after Taylor Swift comments on AJ McLean's Backstreet Boys mashup of The Life of a Showgirl

Pop culture commentator Perez Hilton reacted to Taylor Swift’s response to AJ McLean vibing to a remix of Elizabeth Taylor. On October 19, the founding member of Backstreet Boys posted a mashup of his band's song Everybody, with Elizabeth Taylor, the song from Swift’s new album, The Life of a Showgirl. In the caption of the post, AJ McLean wrote:&quot;Come on now you know one of us had to!&quot;Taylor Swift seemingly liked the mashup and reacted to McLean's post. The Grammy-winning singer commented:&quot;OH HI AJ OH MY GOD.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPerez Hilton shared his reaction to it in his October 21 blog. The podcaster commented:&quot;Aww! Too cute! We love to see legends supporting legends. What an exciting moment for the fangirl.&quot;Perez Hilton @PerezHiltonLINKTaylor Swift Reacts To AJ McLean's Backstreet Boys Mashup With The Life Of A Showgirl! 🔗Taylor Swift released her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, on October 3. From fans to other celebrities, many showed their love for Swift's new LP. The album debuted at the top spot on the Billboard 200 and set a record by selling 4.002 million equivalent album units. Taylor Swift thanked her fans for this feat in her October 13 Instagram post.&quot;I’ll never forget how excited I was in 2006 when my first album sold 40,000 copies in its first week... Since then I’ve tried to meet and thank as many people as I could who have given me the chance to chase this insane dream. Here we are all these years later and a hundred times that many people showed up for me this week. I have 4 million thank you’s I want to send to the fans, and 4 million reasons to feel even more proud of this album than I already was,&quot; Swift wrote.According to Billboard, all 12 tracks of Taylor Swift's new album remained in the top 12 of the Billboard Hot 100 in the first week of release.Perez Hilton, who calls himself a &quot;Swiftie,&quot; often covers updates related to Taylor Swift in his podcasts and blogs. In his recent blogs, he discussed the rumors around the wedding of the pop icon.Perez Hilton reacts to speculation over Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's rumored wedding detailsPerez Hilton @PerezHiltonLINKDid Taylor Swift Accidentally Reveal Secret Wedding Plans By Offering BIG MONEY To Another Couple?! 🔗In his October 20 blog, Perez Hilton discussed a report by the Daily Mail. Hilton stated that multiple sources told the outlet that Taylor Swift had reportedly offered a couple $150,000 to change their wedding date. As per the report, the couple booked The Breakers mansion in Newport, Rhode Island for June 13 next year. Swift reportedly offered to pay for their wedding and honeymoon just to change their date.Perez Hilton mentioned that the venue is an &quot;1895 mansion with 70 rooms&quot; and is located only 40 miles away from Swift's Holiday House. He added that this venue would be perfect for her family members wanting to attend her marriage.The blogger reported that another rumor on the internet was that Swift and Kelce would be marrying at the Ocean House Hotel, which is also in the neighborhood of the singer. However, Perez Hilton noted that these were only rumors and the singer would not risk letting details leak like this. He assumed that Swift would probably sign NDAs.&quot;No solid, concrete evidence… but definitely a fun theory! That said, we can’t imagine Taylor would risk anything getting out like this! Especially after seeing her bestie Selena Gomez‘s wedding deets get leaked. We would expect the Actually Romantic singer to go all out with those NDAs!&quot; Hilton wrote.Perez Hilton also shared the response from the venues in his blog. Both of the rumored venues denied any booking from Taylor Swift.