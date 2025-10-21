"Shocking update": Perez Hilton reacts to Denise Richards' ex Aaron Phypers' arrest for alleged domestic abuse

Perez Hilton weighed in on the latest shocking development in Denise Richards’s ongoing divorce from her estranged husband, Aaron Phypers. In an article published on his website on October 18, 2025, Hilton reacted to reports confirming Phypers’s arrest for alleged domestic abuse.

Hilton opened his piece with disbelief, emphasizing how unexpected the turn of events was. He pointed out that Phypers’s arrest came just days after legal action had been initiated against him.

“There’s a shocking update in the divorce between Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers! According to multiple outlets, her estranged husband was arrested on Friday – two days after the State of California filed a felony warrant against him! OMG!” he wrote.

According to People magazine, an eight-page criminal complaint was filed against Phypers on Thursday, October 16, at the Van Nuys Courthouse in Los Angeles. The State of California charged him with four criminal counts, two for injuring a spouse, cohabitant, fiancé, boyfriend, girlfriend, or child’s parent, and two for dissuading a witness by force or threat.

Court records cited in the People report revealed that three of the alleged incidents occurred on January 17, 2022, and one on May 3, 2022. Following the filing, Phypers was arrested on Friday, October 17, during a break in a court hearing regarding Denise Richards’s restraining order against him.

In his website article, Hilton also referenced a Us Weekly report published on October 20, which detailed an eyewitness account of the arrest.

The eyewitness described the scene as tense, saying Phypers and his attorney appeared “confused” and “didn’t seem to understand that he was about to get arrested.” Meanwhile, Denise Richards reportedly remained composed throughout the ordeal.

Perez Hilton details developments in Aaron Phypers and Denise Richards’ legal battle

Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers (Image via Getty Images)

In his website article, Perez Hilton highlighted several details about Denise Richards’ ex-husband Aaron Phypers’ ongoing legal troubles following his arrest and the domestic violence allegations made by his estranged wife.

In his report, Hilton detailed that Aaron Phypers had filed for divorce from Richards in July 2025 after six years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences.” That same month, Richards publicly accused Phypers of physical and verbal abuse throughout their relationship.

In her court filings, Richards reportedly submitted photo evidence, including images of a black eye she claimed resulted from an incident in which Phypers struck her. At the time, she was granted a temporary restraining order against him.

Hilton noted that although Aaron Phypers consistently denied the allegations, new testimony from within his own family appeared to support Richards’ claims.

Aaron Phypers' cousin, Kathleen McAllister, testified in court earlier this month, describing what she called “a period of escalating abuse” and “yelling and arguing” between the couple from January to May 2022.

Hilton reported that McAllister claimed to have personally witnessed an incident in which Phypers allegedly struck Richards, causing the black eye shown in court evidence.

“She specifically mentioned she witnessed Aaron give Denise the black eye on January 17, 2022. So, it looks like the arrest is connected to the reality star’s abuse allegations!” Hilton wrote.

Hilton also cited Aaron Phypers’ attorney, Michael Finley, who told People magazine that the criminal case appeared to mirror the same accusations already being addressed in the couple’s ongoing domestic violence and divorce proceedings.

“I have not seen the criminal complaint yet; however, based upon the little that I have been told, it appears to be the same allegations we’re already fighting and I think proving to be false in the domestic violence case. So, we expect it to also be proven false and for him to be exonerated.” Hilton added, citing what the lawyer said.

Hilton also noted how Finley had emphasized that criminal cases often moved forward before all the evidence was presented. The lawyer had also explained that just because a case was filed didn’t mean it was “going to succeed.”

“I personally believe Aaron, and I don’t believe Denise or her witnesses. We’re feeling pretty confident that we have shown that her allegations are false in the domestic violence case in the divorce court,” Hilton added, citing Finley.

The podcaster also shared how, in a separate statement to TMZ on October 17, 2025, Finley had gone a step further, accusing Richards’ legal team of trying to “set [Phypers] up” by manipulating the legal process in a way that could lead him to incriminate himself.

According to a Radar Online report dated October 18, Aaron Phypers was booked into the Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station near Malibu shortly after 5:00 p.m. on Friday. He was released around 9:30 p.m. the same day after posting a $200,000 bail.

That day, the judge also extended Denise Richards’s temporary restraining order against him, granting a continuance until November 7.

