"That’s next-level commitment!": Perez Hilton reacts after Emma Roberts posts video of getting her doll's clothes dry cleaned

American blogger and columnist Perez Hilton recently shared his reaction after actress and singer Emma Roberts took her doll's clothes to get dry cleaned. On Sunday, October 19, 2025, the Scream Queens star shared a video on the social media platform Instagram of herself going to the dry cleaner to get her new doll’s coat and undergarments dry cleaned. After Emma Roberts publicly shared how she goes above and beyond to keep her little prized possessions in mint condition, Perez Hilton shared his reaction in a blog post. On October 20, the media personality quipped:“Hah! That’s next-level commitment!... She takes her dolls seriously! So cute. It clearly brought her so much joy, too!”Meanwhile, the 34-year-old actress is reportedly known for her love of collecting dolls. The video, which she shared on Sunday, featured her entering a dry cleaner and asking to have her toy’s hot pink fur coat as well as “undergarments” professionally cleaned. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post“This is my doll, she needs her coat dry-cleaned and and I was wondering if you could do it… So we have the coat and we have the little undergarments. So cute right. So we'll get her all sorted out?” Emma Roberts says in the video.Notably, Roberts then stitched a clip of her going back to the shop to pick up her doll’s hot pink pieces. While the dry cleaners clipped the pieces to a hanger, Emma Roberts exclaimed:“She's going to be so thrilled. You guys, can you even believe? So cute.”At the end of the clip, the actress even showed off her doll looking “good as new” in her fresh clothes. Notably, Emma Roberts also accessorised her plastic friend with a blue floral hat, a look that reportedly resembled her style as Chanel Oberlin in Scream Queens.Emma Roberts' doll collection exploredEmma Roberts at the Premiere Of HBO Documentary Film &quot;Very Ralph&quot; (Image via Getty)According to People, the American Horror Story alum gushed about her real-life dollhouse in an interview with Architectural Digest for their May 2024 issue. The actress revealed her Los Angeles home has a “doll wall,” featuring impressive dolls that she had collected from her childhood and acquired as an adult. Gushing about her “drunk cowgirl” Barbie and Blythe dolls, Emma Roberts told Architectural Digest:“I’m madly obsessed with them — in love with them. I do love all of them… I hope that every night — that they’ll come wake me up. It would be so thrilling.”She also talked about her preferences in design styles and told the publication:“Minimalism is not my strong suit. Every house I’ve ever lived in feels a little bit like a cabinet of curiosities… I loved the idea of making my very own grown-up dollhouse.” Meanwhile, the Holidate actress reportedly appointed designers Pierce &amp; Ward to bring her vision to life. During a video tour of her home, the actress also emphasized creating a space “filled with our memories and our love” for her son, Rhodes, whom she shares with her ex, Garrett Hedlund.According to People, besides showing her love for dolls, the actress also brought viewers into her kitchen and showed her cherished pieces. “I have a very fun mug collection. I love Halloween, I love witches — so these were a must for me,” she explained. For the unversed, while Emma Roberts had shared her love for dolls, other celebrities have touted the monster-looking plushies, Labubus. The toy became a global phenomenon with A-listers like BLACKPINK's Lisa, Lady Gaga, Naomi Osaka, and more getting in on the hype.