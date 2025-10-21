"Big blunder": Perez Hilton reacts after Taylor Swift seemingly revealed wedding venue by offering lump sum to another couple

American blogger and columnist Perez Hilton recently shared his reaction after pop star Taylor Swift seemingly revealed the details of her wedding venue. On Monday, October 20, 2025, the media personality took to his blog and reported that the Lover singer and her athlete fiancé allegedly tried to pay a couple to move their wedding so that they could tie the knot on the singer’s favorite numbered date, the 13th.According to Perez Hilton, sources close to The Daily Mail on Monday reported that Taylor has started trying to book a venue for her summer wedding to Travis Kelce. However, she reportedly tried to swap dates with a couple who originally had booked it.“Well, this might’ve been a big blunder for Taylor Swift!” Perez quipped in his blog.As per the sources, the location that Taylor appeared to have picked for her upcoming wedding is a place close to her seaside estate in Watch Hill, Westerly, Rhode Island. The venue is supposedly The Breakers mansion in Newport, Rhode Island. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile the sources close to The Daily Mail claim that they know the said couple who booked The Breakers mansion for a June 13, 2026, wedding date, it has also come to notice that Taylor had also allegedly offered them up to $150,000 to pay for their wedding, reception, as well as a luxurious honeymoon.Notably, the venue was built by Cornelius Vanderbilt II in 1895 and has 70 rooms. It is only 40 miles from Taylor Swift’s famous holiday house, which she purchased in 2013. However, the rumors about Taylor and Travis’ wedding don’t stop here.According to Perez Hilton, some other insiders close to The Daily Mail had claimed that the 35-year-old artist didn’t pay off the couple for The Breakers mansion. But instead, she plans to tie the knot with her fiancé at the Ocean House Hotel, which is located next door to her family's house.Meanwhile, the media personality, in his blog, also noted that the venues had denied the wedding rumors. While Gary Ruff, a spokesperson for the Preservation Society of Newport County, said:“Taylor Swift is not getting married at the Breakers.”Representatives for the Ocean House Hotel said:“The team at Ocean House is committed to offering each of our brides, grooms, their families, and friends an experience of a lifetime when hosting a wedding at our resort… Ocean House would not and is not allowing another party or entity to buy a wedding group out of a contracted wedding date.”Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship timelineTravis Kelce, left, and Taylor Swift at the AFC Championship Game: Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs (Image via Getty)Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce officially announced their engagement via an Instagram post on August 26, 2025, with the caption:“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married”.The Blank Space artist and the Kansas City Chiefs athlete’s engagement reportedly came two years after the pair began dating. Meanwhile, Kelce revealed that he tried to give the singer a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it at one of her Eras Tour concerts, but he was unsuccessful.Later, the Super Bowl player publicly declared his interest in the singer on his New Heights podcast in July 2023. The pair reportedly confirmed their romance in October 2023.For the unversed, Travis Kelce got down on one knee in a floral-filled garden setting to propose to Taylor with a ring which features an Old Mine brilliant cut. The player designed the ring with Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry.