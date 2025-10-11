  • home icon
  • Movies
  • “like of course she’s in it”: Fans react as Lady Gaga joins the cast of ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’

“like of course she’s in it”: Fans react as Lady Gaga joins the cast of ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’

By Kinette Sumadia
Modified Oct 11, 2025 01:33 GMT
Lady Gaga - The MAYHEM Ball Tour - London - Source: Getty
Lady Gaga at The MAYHEM Ball Tourin London (Image via Samir Hussein/Getty Images)

Lady Gaga is set to appear in The Devil Wears Prada 2. She's squeezing in some time to film scenes for the movie following her four sold-out nights at London's O2 arena. The upcoming sequel started filming in June 2025, and the Grammy-winning singer is reportedly joining the rest of the cast. They are currently shooting in Milan.

Ad

According to Rolling Stone on October 10, Lady Gaga was seen filming in Milan this week. It comes a day after Donatella Versace was also spotted on set. This means the singer is one of the several who are making a cameo in the sequel that will bring back Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci together.

Gaga's fans were also quick to comment about her joining the movie. One X user says that the casting "feels so right."

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

More fans said that they look forward to seeing Lady Gaga in The Devil Wears Prada 2. One says that the Grammy-winning singer will "kill that role. Meanwhile, someone else gives the production some props for knowing "how to attract the crowd" by casting Gaga.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Other commenters expressed some confusion about why the casting came out of the blue when the movie had been filming for months. However, another social media user pointed out that it's going to be a cameo role.

Ad
Ad

More about The Devil Wears Prada 2 now that Lady Gaga is attached to the project

Based on Lauren Weisberger's 2003 novel of the same name, the original 2006 film followed Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway), an aspiring journalist who was hired at Runway fashion magazine. There, she finds herself working for a demanding editor-in-chief, Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep).

Ad

The Devil Wears Prada 2 will chronicle Andy's life as a newspaper journalist long after she quits Runway, while Miranda is trying to bring Runway back to life as traditional magazine publishing starts to decline. Her one-time assistant, Emily (Emily Blunt), also returns but is now a high-powered executive whose advertising dollars are what Miranda needs for Runway.

Besides the three, and Stanley Tucci, the director and writer of the original movie. David Frankel and Aline Brosh McKenna, respectively, are also returning for the sequel. And besides Lady Gaga, plenty of newcomers will be in The Devil Wears Prada 2, including Kenneth Branagh, Justin Theroux, B.J. Novak, and Pauline Chalamet. Bridgerton star Simone Ashley will also be in it, as well as Lucy Liu.

Ad

As for Lady Gaga, it wouldn't be the first time that she exchanges the stage for the screen. She recently made a cameo in the second season of Wednesday, which stars Jenna Ortega. She played the deceased Nevermore teacher, Rosaline Rotwood, in episode 6, who helps Wednesday and Enid return to their original bodies after they swapped.

She has also previously starred in the 2024 musical Joker: Folie à Deux, House of Gucci with Adam Driver, and A Star Is Born with Bradley Cooper.

Ad

The Devil Wears Prada 2 drops in movie theaters on May 1, 2026.

About the author
Kinette Sumadia

Kinette Sumadia

Twitter icon

Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.

Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.

Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Kinette Sumadia
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications