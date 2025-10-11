“like of course she’s in it”: Fans react as Lady Gaga joins the cast of ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’

Lady Gaga is set to appear in The Devil Wears Prada 2. She's squeezing in some time to film scenes for the movie following her four sold-out nights at London's O2 arena. The upcoming sequel started filming in June 2025, and the Grammy-winning singer is reportedly joining the rest of the cast. They are currently shooting in Milan.According to Rolling Stone on October 10, Lady Gaga was seen filming in Milan this week. It comes a day after Donatella Versace was also spotted on set. This means the singer is one of the several who are making a cameo in the sequel that will bring back Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci together.Gaga's fans were also quick to comment about her joining the movie. One X user says that the casting &quot;feels so right.&quot;Mandevil @Mandevil23LINK@DiscussingFilm @Variety lady gaga in the devil wears prada 2 feels so right. like of course she’s in it.More fans said that they look forward to seeing Lady Gaga in The Devil Wears Prada 2. One says that the Grammy-winning singer will &quot;kill that role. Meanwhile, someone else gives the production some props for knowing &quot;how to attract the crowd&quot; by casting Gaga.Chinw3 🐦 @WickedstepaLINK@DiscussingFilm @Variety She has been immense in every of her movies, so i look forward to this one..👌🏼Cat 💫 @Cattt_CutieLINK@DiscussingFilm @Variety No way, that’s awesome! she’s gonna kill that roleIsaac Casper 👻 @0xCasper_BaseLINK@DiscussingFilm @Variety They know how to attract the crowd frOther commenters expressed some confusion about why the casting came out of the blue when the movie had been filming for months. However, another social media user pointed out that it's going to be a cameo role.august 💐 @ophelialorLINK@DiscussingFilm @Variety are they not in the middle of filming already…? why are they still casting people lmaohImU @Himu_ArtLINK@DiscussingFilm @Variety She is playing herself &amp;amp;amp; it's a cameo.More about The Devil Wears Prada 2 now that Lady Gaga is attached to the projectBased on Lauren Weisberger's 2003 novel of the same name, the original 2006 film followed Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway), an aspiring journalist who was hired at Runway fashion magazine. There, she finds herself working for a demanding editor-in-chief, Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep). View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Devil Wears Prada 2 will chronicle Andy's life as a newspaper journalist long after she quits Runway, while Miranda is trying to bring Runway back to life as traditional magazine publishing starts to decline. Her one-time assistant, Emily (Emily Blunt), also returns but is now a high-powered executive whose advertising dollars are what Miranda needs for Runway.Besides the three, and Stanley Tucci, the director and writer of the original movie. David Frankel and Aline Brosh McKenna, respectively, are also returning for the sequel. And besides Lady Gaga, plenty of newcomers will be in The Devil Wears Prada 2, including Kenneth Branagh, Justin Theroux, B.J. Novak, and Pauline Chalamet. Bridgerton star Simone Ashley will also be in it, as well as Lucy Liu.As for Lady Gaga, it wouldn't be the first time that she exchanges the stage for the screen. She recently made a cameo in the second season of Wednesday, which stars Jenna Ortega. She played the deceased Nevermore teacher, Rosaline Rotwood, in episode 6, who helps Wednesday and Enid return to their original bodies after they swapped.She has also previously starred in the 2024 musical Joker: Folie à Deux, House of Gucci with Adam Driver, and A Star Is Born with Bradley Cooper.The Devil Wears Prada 2 drops in movie theaters on May 1, 2026.