"Maybe it's another pr stunt"— Netizens react to reports of Kanye West's alleged plans to divorce Bianca Censori

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are reportedly headed for divorce less than two years after their secret wedding in December 2022, as reported by the Daily Mail. The couple’s split is accompanied by a $5 million settlement for Censori.

The news follows their recent public appearances and controversies, which allegedly added strain to their relationship. Neither Kanye West nor Censori have made an official statement about the divorce rumors.

The couple's relationship has been the subject of intense public scrutiny, especially after their recent appearance at the 2025 Grammy Awards red carpet. Censori's bold and nearly nude red carpet look, which was reportedly West’s idea, sparked widespread debate.

As news of their possible split spread, many flooded social media with their reactions. Some expressed relief for Censori, believing she would now have more freedom in her personal life. While some noted that the divorce rumors can be a PR stunt by Ye.

"Maybe it's another pr stunt," one X user wrote.

"Kanye been doing to much recently," another commented.

"Kanye about to drop the most artistic divorce settlement of all time," another X user shared.

Others speculated about West’s state of mind in recent weeks. Amid the reactions, some fans expressed curiosity about Censori’s perspective post-divorce.

"Now we know why bro has been going mad on X for the past few weeks," one X user tweeted.

"So that’s why bro was crashing out on X???" another fan wrote.

"Can’t wait for what she has to say after they split," one X user wrote.

History of Kanye West and Bianca Censori's relationship

According to a Times Now World report, Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s relationship first came to light in January 2023, just weeks after their alleged private wedding ceremony in December 2022. Censori, an architectural designer for West’s Yeezy brand, quickly became a prominent figure in his public life.

The couple's fashion choices and public behavior often drew attention, with Censori frequently seen in unconventional outfits designed by West. While the couple rarely spoke publicly about their relationship, they were frequently photographed together at high-profile events.

In recent weeks, West made headlines for antisemitic remarks and a disturbing series of social media posts in which he declared himself a Nazi and expressed admiration for Adolf Hitler. His comments were widely condemned.

According to the UK Sun, the divorce news follows reports of a heated argument between Kanye West and Bianca Censori at the 2025 Grammy Awards. Witnesses at the event described seeing the pair in a tense exchange backstage, with Censori appearing visibly upset.

The incident allegedly occurred due to West's insistence on her controversial outfit choice for the red carpet. Sources close to the couple claim this public clash was one of several disputes in recent weeks.

At present, neither Kanye West nor Bianca Censori have addressed the divorce rumors directly. Sources close to the couple have reportedly confirmed the split, though no legal documents have surfaced to verify the claims.

