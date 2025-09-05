“Maybe next week” - Internet reacts as Lil Baby delays album, The Leaks

Lil Baby has reportedly delayed the release of his album, The Leaks. He had announced that it would drop on September 5, 2025, but as per Kurrco, it has been delayed now.The Leaks will be Lil Baby's fifth studio album. It was earlier scheduled to be released on August 15 this year. However, in an Instagram post that day, he announced that it had been delayed, with the new release date being September 5. He wrote at the time:&quot;I Know I Know … Even Tho I Never Said Album Dropping On 15th , That’s My Bad ! 9-5-25 “The Leaks “&quot;On September 5, with the album not released yet, Kurrco posted on X:&quot;Lil Baby has NOT released his album 'The Leak$' — with no explanation given.&quot;Fans have reacted to this delay, as one X user commented:&quot;He barely discussed it the past 48 hours. Maybe next week.&quot;ladidai (@ladidaix) 💋 see linkinbyeo @ladidaixLINK@Kurrco He barely discussed it the past 48 hours. Maybe next week.Hoodie Cam @camhashoesLINK@Kurrco Just drop the song with Lucki yachty and veeze and forget about the rest of the album atpPloybert Corti @PloybertCortiLINK@Kurrco I only wanted the Carti song anywayFans are disappointed as Playboi Carti is expected to feature in the album. Meanwhile, some netizens pointed out that Justin Bieber's new album, Swag II, which was expected to be released on September 5, has also been delayed.pre @weluvrelLINK@Kurrco Lil baby wrap it up you’re not beating Carti in sales next week if he drops just keep the albumSKLÜB @incognitosklubLINK@Kurrco same with Justin Bieber? 🤔IDK.Don @BigStunnaManDonLINK@Kurrco Damn first Justin now baby what is going on …Also Read: “Im calling my attorney”- Internet reacts as Justin Bieber delays Swag II album after promising midnight releaseMore about Lil Baby's album, The Leaks, and his other projectsLiL Baby at the Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 25 (Image via Getty)Lil Baby dropped his fourth album, WHAM, in January 2025. The Leaks will be his fifth studio album, comprising 17 tracks. It reportedly features the likes of Playboi Carti, Young Thug, and Lil Yachty, among numerous other artists.As per Hot New Hip Hop, he seemingly disses Gunna and Offset in the song, Otha Boy, rapping:&quot;Make a rapper take his clothes off, that boy a male stripper / [...] Push up on 'em at the gym, I hope a n**** do they push-ups.&quot;However, The Leaks won't be the rapper's last album this year. He appeared on PlaqueBoyMax's stream on August 9 and said that he is working on dropping another project just weeks after The Leaks' release. He said:&quot;Definitely, project dropping soon. I really just took, like, a couple of songs that I already got leaked and just created a whole album around it. Most of the leaks don't be, like, the real versions of s**t anyway. But, like, people already got it, so we just go with the leaks. I'm actually dropping two albums, though. I'm dropping another album, like, four weeks after that, something like that. 'Cause I wasn't planning on dropping this one.&quot;WHAM World Tour (Image via Instagram/@lilbaby)Amidst these albums, Lil Baby canceled his entire European tour on September 4. The rapper was touring with his album, WHAM, and was scheduled to perform in Manchester on September 26. However, that Manchester concert, along with his shows in London and other locations, has been cancelled.According to The Manc, no update has been provided about the reason for the cancellation. Fans will receive their refunds in the payment source they used to purchase the tickets.Also Read: “Watching the fall of Atlanta in real time” - Netizens react to Lil Baby allegedly dissing Gunna and Offset in preview for &quot;The Leak$&quot;