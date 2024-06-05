Megan Thee Stallion, GloRilla, Latto, and Flo Milli balance cups on their heads backstage at the Hot Girl Summer Tour

Flo Milli, Megan Thee Stallion, GloRilla, and Latto were spotted balancing cups on their heads backstage after the June 3 show of the Hot Girl Summer Tour. A couple of videos circulating on the internet feature Milli alongside other female rappers dancing and twerking. They were also balancing paper cups on their heads while dancing.

Megan Thee Stallion's Hot Girl Summer Tour began on May 14. It is the rapper's first headlining tour to promote her third studio album, Megan, which was announced during the tour and is set to release on June 28.

In various performances on her tour, Stallion has teased new music and brought in other female rappers, including Cardi B, to collaborate with her on stage. In the June 3 show, Latto and Flo Milli joined Megan and GloRilla on stage, and they later got together backstage.

Flo Milli shared her views on receiving valuable advice from Cardi B and SZA

Flo Milli recently revealed that she received valuable advice from Cardi B and SZA shortly after she collaborated with them on a remix of Never Lose Me. The track reached No. 15 on the Billboard Hot 100.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Milli said that in a "tiny little conversation," Cardi taught her to stop caring about "every little thing" people say. She also praised the rapper for expressing what she genuinely feels.

"I learned from Cardi, she probably don't even know she was teaching me that, but just learning to not really care about every little thing people say. Cardi is very much herself and she expresses that and that's what we love her for," she said.

Flo Milli also spoke about SZA, crediting her for always being supportive of her career:

"She's been supportive since I first started rap, started I got signed pretty much. SZA has always been there in that corner really just rooting for me and that, to me, was inspiring because she didn't have to do that. And it just shows me you can always be supportive to the girls that come after you and paving the way for them."

Speaking about the Never Lose Me remix version and its success, Flo Milli said she followed her intuition while making it, and it was "crazy."

"We were working on the album and that song was not going to be on the album at all. And it was also the song is a genuine feeling that I was feeling, so I was a little nervous to drop it because I don't really show this side to me," she said.

"But I'm glad that I actually listened to myself and was like, 'You know what? I'm going to just be real for a second,' and I snippetted it and then that's when I knew people was f**king with it."

Milli told PEOPLE that apart from Never Lose Me, her third studio album, Fine Ho, Stay, proves that she is "always evolving." Milli revealed to the magazine that she's interested in exploring different versions of herself, similar to the different realities an average girl goes through on a daily basis.

Flo Milli recently collaborated with Foot Locker x New Balance for their new Start with Sneakers campaign

Apart from her music, Flo Milli has also been grabbing eyeballs for her new fashion collaboration with Foot Locker x New Balance. The rapper is a part of their new Start with Sneakers initiative, which enables her to explore a completely different side of herself.

Speaking about her fashion style, Milli told PEOPLE that she embraces both the "street style" and the "classy" and "s*xy."

"I have the street style, then I have very classy and then I have very s*xy. I love wearing body suits and heels. But if I'm feeling chill, I love a wife-beater, some low rise jeans, and maybe some dunks. I love that combo."

Flo Milli revealed that Foot Locker helps her when it comes to the "tomboy style," and her new collaboration could bring out that side of her more.

"I feel like more so Foot Locker could help when it comes to the tomboy style. When I'm feeling cool, when I'm in my Floski vibe, I feel like that could help me bring that out more," she said.

Flo Milli encourages her fans to create their own style while "starting with sneakers." The rapper also revealed in her PEOPLE interview that she grew up wearing Foot Locker shoes, so it is a "full circle moment" for her to collaborate with the brand. The singer also wore Foot Locker shoes during her U.S. tour with Gunna.