  • home icon
  • Music
  • "Mind you, no new album since 2016": Fans react after Rihanna touches historic 100M monthly Spotify listeners for the first time

"Mind you, no new album since 2016": Fans react after Rihanna touches historic 100M monthly Spotify listeners for the first time

By Shayari Roy
Modified Oct 17, 2025 14:25 GMT
Celebrity Sightings In London- September 16, 2024 - Source: Getty
Rihanna (Image via Getty Images)

Rihanna sent the internet into a frenzy after she officially surpassed 100 million monthly listeners on Spotify for the first time in her career. As per the Ratings Game Music (RGM) website, Rihanna became was 11th artist in Spotify’s history to cross the 100-million mark.

Ad

For her, this milestone was especially significant, given that her last studio album, ANTI, was released in 2016. On October 17, 2025, Pop Base announced her achievement on X.

“Rihanna has reached 100 million monthly listeners on Spotify for the first time in her career,” Pop Base captioned their post.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

After this news came to light, netizens flooded Pop Base’s post with celebratory reactions. One X user marveled at her success despite not releasing new music for years.

“Mind you, no new album since 2016. This gag,” the user wrote
Ad

Some X users applauded her timeless influence, highlighting how her music continued to resonate across generations.

Ad
Ad
Ad

A few X users downplayed the singer's accomplishment, suggesting her streams were artificially boosted.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Rihanna welcomes her third child with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna (Image via Getty Images)
Rihanna (Image via Getty Images)

Although Rihanna hasn't released new music in nearly a decade, she recently embraced another major life milestone. The Love on the Brain singer welcomed her third baby, a girl named Rocki Irish Mayers, with rapper A$AP Rocky on Saturday, September 13, 2025.

Ad

The Grammy-winning artist shared the joyful news on Instagram on September 25, posting the first photos of her newborn.

In the series, RiRi cradled baby Rocki, who wore a pink onesie. The series also featured a close-up of her daughter’s tiny gloves tied with ribbons. The singer also wore a ring engraved with the word “Mom" in one of the images.

“Rocki Irish Mayers Sept 13 2025,” she captioned the post, tagging Rocky.
Ad

The couple first revealed they were expecting their third child during the 2025 Met Gala on May 5. RiRi debuted her baby bump while walking through New York City ahead of the event, and Rocky, 36, confirmed the happy news on the red carpet.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are already parents to two sons at the time. They were RZA, born in 2022, and Riot, who arrived in 2023.

Although the pair hadn’t actively planned to start a family, RiRi had been open in past interviews about wanting children and embracing motherhood on her own terms.

Ad

In an April 12, 2022, interview with Vogue, she reflected on her perspective about family and societal expectations, saying that while she once believed marriage should come before motherhood, she realized she didn’t have to follow that order.

“I always thought it would be marriage first, then a baby, but who the f**k says it has to be that way…I’m certainly not gonna let that get in the way of me being a mom,” she told the outlet
Ad

Following their Met Gala announcement, a source told People Magazine that the couple were “thrilled to be growing their family.”

The insider added that Rihanna had “always wanted a big family” and couldn’t wait to give her boys another sibling. The source further shared that both RiRi and Rocky were “so grateful for this next chapter” and felt “blessed” by their expanding household.

Explaining the couple’s decision to have children close in age, the insider said they wanted their kids to “grow up together and share a close bond.”

Ad

Most recently, a source told Entertainment Tonight that RiRi and Rocky have been “so happy” since welcoming their baby girl. The insider explained that RiRi has been deeply fulfilled by family life and fully immersed in caring for her three children.

“Rihanna always wanted a little army of kids and now she finally has that. She’s been soaking up all the love from their family and friends and has been so hands on with all the kids as they get used to having a baby sister,” the source said.
Ad

At present, Rihanna remains focused on her family life, embracing her role as a devoted mother above all else. An insider told Entertainment Weekly that her top priority now is to “be a great mom,” with everything else taking a backseat.

About the author
Shayari Roy

Shayari Roy

Shayari Roy is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a master's degree in English Literature, her passion for storytelling began early, leading her to an internship with The Telegraph during her school years. With over five years of experience, she has honed her skills as a content writer at WSE Infratech and as a UGC content creator.

Shayari's professional highlights include interviewing actor Rahul Bose and mountaineer Purna Malavath. She is particularly drawn to celebrity trends because they offer a deeper understanding of public figures. She relies on thorough research and detailed analysis to provide insightful coverage.

Shayari admires Taylor Swift for her dedication to her craft and ability to rise above criticism. When she's not tracking the latest in celebrity trends, she enjoys painting and immersing herself in manga. If given a chance, she'd love to be part of the Harry Potter franchise.

Know More
Edited by Shayari Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications