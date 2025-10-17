"Mind you, no new album since 2016": Fans react after Rihanna touches historic 100M monthly Spotify listeners for the first time

Rihanna sent the internet into a frenzy after she officially surpassed 100 million monthly listeners on Spotify for the first time in her career. As per the Ratings Game Music (RGM) website, Rihanna became was 11th artist in Spotify’s history to cross the 100-million mark.For her, this milestone was especially significant, given that her last studio album, ANTI, was released in 2016. On October 17, 2025, Pop Base announced her achievement on X.“Rihanna has reached 100 million monthly listeners on Spotify for the first time in her career,” Pop Base captioned their post.After this news came to light, netizens flooded Pop Base’s post with celebratory reactions. One X user marveled at her success despite not releasing new music for years.“Mind you, no new album since 2016. This gag,” the user wroteBolgovan Progress @EvilCat699LINK@PopBase Mind you, no new album since 2016. This gagSome X users applauded her timeless influence, highlighting how her music continued to resonate across generations.Anetoryofthefederalrepublicof🇳🇬 @rotena10LINK@PopBase Of course she just casually hits a new stratospheric milestone without even dropping a hint of new music. Rihanna has officially mastered the art of global domination on a purely archival basis, leaving everyone else in the industry scrambling to keep up. This is what happens!ANON! @Anon_liqLINK@PopBase Bro she literally disappeared for years and still runs the numbers, Rihanna differentGerald 🟥 | Arichain @Gerald_yeaLINK@PopBase She peaked when there was no Spotify anywayA few X users downplayed the singer's accomplishment, suggesting her streams were artificially boosted.AZU CUBANNA @azucubannaLINK@PopBase 100M listeners? That's just Spotify pity-streaming her greatest hits while we all pretend she's still relevant. Wake me when she drops something post-2016.angelo⸆⸉ #1 TAYDEFENDER ❤️‍🔥 @Hoopsman6LINK@PopBase fake numbers, fueled by payola, without streaming she’s nothing IJBOLbry @cartierbryLINK@PopBase took long enough, also the payola is insane 😭Rihanna welcomes her third child with A$AP RockyRihanna (Image via Getty Images)Although Rihanna hasn't released new music in nearly a decade, she recently embraced another major life milestone. The Love on the Brain singer welcomed her third baby, a girl named Rocki Irish Mayers, with rapper A$AP Rocky on Saturday, September 13, 2025.The Grammy-winning artist shared the joyful news on Instagram on September 25, posting the first photos of her newborn.In the series, RiRi cradled baby Rocki, who wore a pink onesie. The series also featured a close-up of her daughter’s tiny gloves tied with ribbons. The singer also wore a ring engraved with the word “Mom&quot; in one of the images.“Rocki Irish Mayers Sept 13 2025,” she captioned the post, tagging Rocky.The couple first revealed they were expecting their third child during the 2025 Met Gala on May 5. RiRi debuted her baby bump while walking through New York City ahead of the event, and Rocky, 36, confirmed the happy news on the red carpet.Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are already parents to two sons at the time. They were RZA, born in 2022, and Riot, who arrived in 2023.Although the pair hadn’t actively planned to start a family, RiRi had been open in past interviews about wanting children and embracing motherhood on her own terms.In an April 12, 2022, interview with Vogue, she reflected on her perspective about family and societal expectations, saying that while she once believed marriage should come before motherhood, she realized she didn’t have to follow that order.“I always thought it would be marriage first, then a baby, but who the f**k says it has to be that way…I’m certainly not gonna let that get in the way of me being a mom,” she told the outletFollowing their Met Gala announcement, a source told People Magazine that the couple were “thrilled to be growing their family.”The insider added that Rihanna had “always wanted a big family” and couldn’t wait to give her boys another sibling. The source further shared that both RiRi and Rocky were “so grateful for this next chapter” and felt “blessed” by their expanding household.Explaining the couple’s decision to have children close in age, the insider said they wanted their kids to “grow up together and share a close bond.”Most recently, a source told Entertainment Tonight that RiRi and Rocky have been “so happy” since welcoming their baby girl. The insider explained that RiRi has been deeply fulfilled by family life and fully immersed in caring for her three children.“Rihanna always wanted a little army of kids and now she finally has that. She’s been soaking up all the love from their family and friends and has been so hands on with all the kids as they get used to having a baby sister,” the source said.At present, Rihanna remains focused on her family life, embracing her role as a devoted mother above all else. An insider told Entertainment Weekly that her top priority now is to “be a great mom,” with everything else taking a backseat.