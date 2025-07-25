"Mom just cooked and ate" — Internet reacts to Matty Healy’s mother saying she is glad she did not become Taylor Swift's mother-in-law

Singer-songwriter Matty Healy's mother, Denise Welch, recently made an indirect comment on her son and Taylor Swift's alleged relationship, which dates back to being romantically linked in early 2023.During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen asked British TV personality Denise Welch about her opinion on Taylor's album, The Tortured Poets Department, which many speculate references Matty Healy. Commenting on the same, Denise said:&quot;Obviously on pain of death can I talk about that episode but not being her mother-in-law is a role that I'm glad that I lost. Not that I have anything against her (Taylor) at all.&quot;Clips of the segment have since gone viral, and netizens took to X to share their reactions to Denise Welch's comment on Taylor Swift. One X user tweeted:&quot;Mom just cooked and ate.&quot;joey. @JoeyS54018LINKMom just cooked and ate 🤣&quot;mother-in-law arc canceled with grace,&quot; one X user commented.&quot;She ate that statement I fear,&quot; another X user mentioned.Additionally, some internet users took Welch's comment as a confirmation of Matty Healy and Taylor Swift's relationship, which the two never officially acknowledged.&quot;I vividly remember Swifties denying that Taylor and Matty dated, they tried to pass it off as something that was never official or serious but look at this lmao,&quot; an internet user said.&quot;I thought Matty claimed it was a casual relationship. I suppose his mom called him out on that lie. Seems like they were indeed quite serious,&quot; another internet user said.On the other hand, Swifties (Taylor Swift's fandom name) came to the singer's defence.&quot;Damn that entire family is just never letting poor tay go,&quot; another netizen said.&quot;Mother in law? Your son said ‘it was never that serious’….You have an actual daughter in law, Matty’s fiancé, and it’s been two years, worry about her,&quot; another netizen commented.Matty Healy's mother says the singer took Taylor Swift's alleged TTPD reference in &quot;completely good grace&quot;Taylor Swift released her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, in April 2024. Netizens and fans of the singer speculated that some of the lyrics in the album referenced her rumored relationship with Matty Healy.In the album's title track, which shares its name with the project, Taylor sings:“You left your typewriter at my apartment / Straight from the Tortured Poets Department.”Netizens connected this verse to a video of Matty Healy's 2018 GQ interview, where he expressed &quot;really&quot; liking typewriters, adding that he didn't have one with him at the time due to its impracticality.Another one of the many references that netizens and Taylor's fans presumed was addressing Matty Healy was a verse from the title track stated:“You smokеd, then ate seven bars of chocolate / We declared Charlie Puth should be a bigger artist.”Swifties speculated that this verse was a subtle nod to Healy's appreciation for Charlie Puth, which he stated via a tweet in 2018. He said, &quot;That Charlie Puth and Boyz II Men track is harrrrrd.&quot;Addressing the reported lyrical references to her son in Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poet's Department, Denise Welch told Andy Cohen:&quot;It was just, you know, it was tricky. But she—listen, you're not allowed to say anything, and then she writes a whole album about it. But Matty has taken it all in completely good grace. He's very happy with his amazing fiancée, Gabriella Gabriette, who is gorgeous. And so we've moved on.&quot;For the unversed, Matty Healy got engaged to model Gabriella &quot;Gabbriette&quot; Bechtel in June 2024.Taylor Swift is currently in a relationship with NFL ace Travis Kelce. The Kansas City Chiefs player recently posted a carousel of images on July 24, 2025, flaunting his off-season adventures, wherein most of the photos featured Taylor.