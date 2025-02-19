"Mr Nike got some YZY slides?" — Internet reacts as make and model of shoes thrown by Drake to disperse a drone near his penthouse goes viral

A video of Drake throwing an orange sandal at a drone flying over his penthouse in Australia went viral on social media on February 18, 2025, generating various memes trolling the Canadian rapper. Amid the memes, many speculated about the make and model of the footwear the rapper threw.

Following this, X user @iamphella claimed the footwear seemed to be from Kanye West's Yeezy slide collection, adding a picture of Yeezy's orange slides to compare it with the footwear that Drake threw.

This sparked an intense discussion about the rapper's choice of footwear, with many wondering why he allegedly owned Yeezy footwear considering his current collaboration with Nike.

'Mr Nike got some yzy slides?" one user questioned.

The discussion generated further meme content, with some users trolling the rapper for the orange-colored slides.

"I would never wear that color for a Yeezy though," one person posted.

"He’s trying to show yall he’s disposing the Yeezy slide lol," another person added.

"Slide should be on eBay shortly," another netizen commented.

However, others claimed the footwear was not a Yeezy slide, saying it looked like a Nike product. Here are some of their reactions.

"Those are Nike. Checks Over Stripes," one person tweeted.

"Thats a nike slider bro," another person added.

"Nike also sells a very similar model though," another netizen commented.

"It's the fake yeezy Nike Calm slides," another user wrote.

Drake will perform in Sydney tonight as part of his tour

Drake will reportedly perform at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney on February 19 as part of "The Anita Max Win Tour," which began on February 4. The rapper's tour in Australia and New Zealand will wrap up with the last show in Auckland on March 16.

The Canadian rapper's setlist for the tour reportedly contains over 40 songs, spanning from Take Care to For All The Dogs, including his hits like Hotline Bling, Girls Want Girls, and Rich Baby Daddy. The shows kick off with an instrumental version of the rapper's Over My Dead Body from his 2011 album Take Care.

According to fan footage taken during the first show in Perth, the 6 God reportedly entered the arena wearing a smoking bullet hole-ridden black sweatshirt to speculatedly signify that he is still standing after his public rap beef with Kendrick Lamar.

He also assured his fans he was "very much alive" with a short speech during his first show, saying:

“I love you dearly. My name is Drake, I started doing music in 2008, I come all the way from Toronto, Canada. The year is now 2025, and no matter what, Drizzy Drake is very much alive.”

The first show occurred two days after Lamar took home five Grammys for the diss track, Not Like Us, amid Drake's ongoing defamation lawsuit against UMG involving the song.

In other news, Drake and PartyNextDoor released their highly-anticipated album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, on Valentine's Day, marking this the former's first LP since his rap beef with Kendrick Lamar. The 21-track album is now available for streaming on all music platforms.

