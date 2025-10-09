“music and gaming are merging into a bigger culture hub”: Fans react as Doja Cat takes over Fortnite’s X account

  • home icon
By Kinette Sumadia
Modified Oct 09, 2025 01:46 GMT
2025 MTV Video Music Awards - Show - Source: Getty
Doja Cat sparks buzz over Fortnite's X account takeover (Image via Johnny Nunez/Getty Images)

Doja Cat took the internet by storm after she took over Fortnite's X account on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, as part of the popular game's Halloween event and to celebrate her upcoming skins. The account takeover starts with Fortnite's post of the singer-rapper's selfie with the caption, "taking over x now sorry."

A fan account, @dojahqs, also shared an Instagram video from Doja Cat's Instagram Live where she announced that she will be taking over Fortnite's X account. Fans were quick to comment on the account takeover and the promotion the singer-rapper is currently doing, especially as it comes just a few weeks after she released her latest album, Vie, on September 26.

One fan was delighted with the gaming and music merge, saying that the Online gaming platform is now being used as a marketing platform.

Other fans also called the collaboration wild, while someone else was ecstatic about the Jealous Type singer doing plenty of "fun promo" during this era.

However, other fans pointed out the ongoing drama between the rapper and Fortnite after she denied that she was the one posting on Fortnite's X account. One fan pointed out that Doja Cat may not have access to the Fortnite account, but someone else from Fortnite's team is posting things she told them. However, another one said that the rapper could also just be baiting by denying involvement.

More about the Doja Cat and Fortnite drama

Doja Cat and Fortnite's alleged ongoing beef started when the singer-rapper took over the gaming platform's X account, something that she teased in her Instagram Live on Wednesday, October 9. There's also a post on Fortnite's social media account, her selfie, claiming that she had taken over the account.

One of her posts via Fortnite's account teased her skins in the game, which she said included a bald-headed figure, something she added that people "are going to have to get used to." However, there was another post where she said, still via the Fortnite account, "Mother of rose toys," reportedly alluding to a s*x toy.

A screenshot of the now-deleted Fortnite and Doja Cat&#039;s comments on X (Image via Fortnite/X)
A screenshot of the now-deleted Fortnite and Doja Cat's comments on X (Image via Fortnite/X)

If that didn't create enough buzz, the Paint the Town Red singer replying to the now-deleted post using her official account did. It appeared that the rapper-singer was surprised by the provocative post she supposedly wrote on Fortnite's X account because she replied:

"sh*t cringe as f*ck now I'm embarrassed."

Fans have taken a screenshot of the interaction between Fortnite and the rapper on X, along with her subsequent post, where she alluded that she wasn't the one posting on Fortnite's account. She said:

"I told them not to man that's not even me. I said this yesterday and then said "don't post that."
Her comments suggest that while there may be a discussion about Doja taking over Fortnite's X account, she's not the one directly writing the posts. While the original thread has been deleted, the Fortnite account still has Doja Cat's selfie and takeover announcement post up, along with a series of posts about her Fortnite skins.

Doja Cat's newest album, Vie, is now available on music streaming sites like Apple Music and Spotify.

