"My shows are not really concerts anymore": John Mellencamp asks fans to behave themselves or not attend his shows

In an interview with The Washington Post, Rock singer John Mellencamp stated he expects fans to maintain decorum at his shows, much like that observed at a Broadway show.

He recently went viral on social media after a video showcased him urging fans at his show to exit the venue. It was also reported that, at one point, he exited the stage, seemingly hinting that he was not going to continue performing. However, he did return minutes later.

Today, a video of him addressing fans at a Toledo, Ohio, concert went viral. He could be seen having a tense conversation with people in his crowd. Speaking about the same, he said in an interview with The Washington Post on April 10:

"My shows are not really concerts anymore. They're performances, and there's a difference between a performance and a concert. Look, I'm not for everyone anymore. I'm just not. And if you want to come and scream and yell and get drunk, don’t come to my show."

John Mellencamp is a Seymour, Indiana-based musician best known for his big 90s hits Hurts So Good and Jack and Diane. He has garnered a massive following due to his folk-inspired hard rock music. A few of his older works include American Fool, John Cougar, Uh-huh, Dance Naked, and Big Daddy, amongst others.

This also led him to be honored at the prestigious Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

What happened at John Mellencamp’s show?

As the 72-year-old was in the midst of his 2024 Live And In Person Tour, he seemed to be dissatisfied with the audience. At the show, one concertgoer reportedly yelled, "Play some music!", which led to John Mellencamp responding:

"What do you think I've been doing, you c*cksucker? Here's the thing, man. You don’t know me. You don't f**king know me. Hey Joe, find this guy and let me see him after the show."

At another point during his performance, an audience member asked him to play his hit Authority Song track while he was talking, leading to John Mellencamp saying:

"Guys, I can stop this show right now and just go home. Tell you what I'm going to do. Since you've been so wonderful, I'm going to cut about ten songs out of the show. Here we go."

Following the same, he announced that the show was over and walked off the stage, only for him to return to finish his set.

This is not the first time the Wild Night crooner has gone viral online. In March 2023, he asked his audience to remain silent as he used expletives against them before performing an acoustic portion of his show.

Mellencamp is currently on his Live and In Person Tour 2024. His North American trek includes stops at various cities including Worcester, Green Bay, Duluth, Birmingham, Greensboro, Chattanooga, Des Moines, and Washington DC, among others. The artist is yet to perform in Columbia, Norfolk, and Savannah, Georgia, where he will be ending this tour.

The singer is celebrating his most recent album Orpheus Descending. This comes after he released the deluxe edition of his album Scarewcrow last year.

John Mellencamp often has sold out shows due to his enhanced musical craft. This has subsequently led to him being the receiver of several accolades including The Woody Guthrie Award, ASCAP Foundation’s Champion Award, the American Society of Composers' Founders Award, and the Americana Music Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award, amongst others.

