“Nah that’s too far”- Netizens react as DDG reveals he set a photo of Lil Rodney Son’s late father as his phone lockscreen amid growing feud

DDG has put a picture of Lil Rodney Son's late father as his phone lockscreen amidst their ongoing feud. The two streamers and artists have been aiming at each other since the last week of June 2025.

During a livestream, DDG (Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr.) talked about Lil Rodney Son's relationship with his ex-girlfriend Ria. In response, Rodney (real name Reggie) called DDG's music trash and questioned his career during a June 30 livestream. On July 1, Rodney also shared that people often bring up his father, who passed away while he was attending Streamer University.

Now, in another live stream on July 2, Darryl held out his phone, which showed Reggie's late father as his lockscreen.

Fans online have reacted to this, as some stated that Darryl went too far. One X user wrote:

"Nah that’s too far smh"

"You should never bring a deceased relative into it especially a parent smh, Karma spins back soo crazy !!" another wrote.

"It gets to a point but honestly if Reggie starts pulling cards from hell then he not wrong," another commented.

Some users also took a dig at DDG's ongoing custody battle with Halle Bailey for their son, Halo. One user tweeted:

"DDG acting 17 with no responsibilities but is mad at lil Rodney when he tells him to do his job as a father. Lmaooo"

"worried about his deceased father while neglecting his own kids, the irony," another wrote.

"You would think he didn’t have sh*t else to do, since he’s a young father & all. Obviously this n***a elevator don’t go all the way to the top & definitely stuck! Do a zoom call with your son or actually work on some better music," another commented.

Lil Rodney Son has yet to respond to this clip from Darryl.

Lil Rodney Son urges DDG to focus on his son amidst the custody battle with Halle Bailey

Halle Bailey and Darryl at Glamour Women of The Year Awards 2023 – Arrivals (Image Source: Getty)

In a live stream on July 1, Reggie spoke about how his father keeps getting mentioned following his beef with DDG. However, he asked the rapper to focus on his son, Halo.

"Them n***as keep talking about how I don't have a dad. N***a, where your son at? Focus on the shit that you got going on. Deada**, everybody got their own problems, gang...N***as keep saying do it for Craig. No, do it for Halo," Rodney said.

Notably, DDG is currently engaged in a contentious custody battle with Halle Bailey for their son, Halo. Bailey and Halo are currently in Italy as the actress is shooting for a project.

Earlier this year, Bailey got a 100-day restraining order against Darryl, accusing him of assault. She also got temporary custody of their son. The rapper, meanwhile, filed for a restraining order against the actress to prevent her from traveling abroad with their son. However, the court dismissed this demand.

DDG and Halle Bailey started dating in 2022 and split up in 2024, soon after having Halo in 2023.

