Nasty Nes' health issues explored as Sir Mix-A-Lot's DJ dies 

Rap Attack founder Nasty Nes died on Saturday, February 15. The tragic announcement was shared by his wife, Llola Rodriguez, on Facebook. The cause of death was not made public at the time of writing this article.

On February 16, Llola took to the social networking site to share that the legendary West Coast DJ had passed away. Speaking about the artist, whose real name was Nes Rodriguez, Llola said:

“This loss is immeasurable, and right now, I am taking the time to grieve and process this profound change. In the near future, we will share more details to honor and remember his life, but for now, I kindly ask for privacy as I navigate this difficult time. Thank you for your love, support and understanding.”

Before his passing, Nasty Nes’ family launched a GoFundMe fundraiser to help him with a medical crisis just months ago. He had reportedly suffered from pneumonia, a heart attack, kidney failure, sepsis, and a UTI.

For the uninitiated, Nasty Nes has had a large impact on West Coast hip-hop culture. His career, which spanned decades, included working in radio and founding RapAttackLives, giving emerging and seasoned musicians a platform. Industry legends like Nicki Minaj and Gucci Mane have also sampled Nes' music.

Nasty Nes frequently collaborated with fellow musician Sir Mix-A-Lot as a DJ. The duo also worked alongside businessman Ed Locke to launch the label NastyMix.

Nasty Nes had to relearn how to walk following his medical crisis

As per the GoFundMe that was created for Nasty Nex, he required funds for "extensive physical therapy" amidst his rehabilitation. The GoFundMe helped him raise money to get a wheelchair and scooter “for mobility.” The GoFundMe page that was launched in November read:

“[The] financial strain of his medical care, combined with high living costs and inadequate health insurance, has placed him in a precarious position.”

A month later, Nes took to Instagram to give followers an update about his health. He revealed that he was “close to dying” when he suffered from the medical crisis, but he was on the road to recovery. He said online:

“I’m in my early 60s. My recovery hospitalization ended late November, but I had more medical complications after being released on November 26th that caused me to be readmitted to the ER. Your help has helped me and my family tremendously as I get better. I had planned to begin recovery therapy at home and end this GO FUND ME, but I humbly ask four your help to keep this going for a bit longer.”

His colleagues like Damion “Damizza” Young took to social media as well to extend support at the time and also stressed the importance of health insurance for those in the music industry. He said:

“This is exactly why we need insurance for our artists, producers, and DJs. We need insurance for artists… and that’s what we’re working on.”

Just days before his death, Nasty Nes took to his official Instagram account to promote merchandise he was selling that would subsequently help in covering medical costs. He said online:

“All proceeds will go to “beats4hope” a non profit organization that feeds the homeless, supply clothes and a & will also help me with my hospital bills and meds as I’m recovering from cellulitis.”

Fans now await further details about Nes’ passing.

