“You really want Kendrick to beef with you next”- Internet reacts as Kanye West shows support to Drake’s song ‘Gimme a Hug’

Drake and PartyNextDoor's collaborative album, $$$4U has been receiving mixed reviews. Meanwhile, Kanye West has shared his response to one of the tracks from the project, titled Gimme a Hug. Notably, the album was released on February 14, 2025.

The lyrics of the song seemingly featured Drake speaking on his feud with Kendrick Lamar from last year. According to Vibe, the portion where Drake addressed his dispute with Lamar referred to the cover art of the latter's diss track Euphoria, which was released in 2024. The lyrics read:

"Bulletproof doors so heavy, got me rolling 'round like a dignitary / Funny how it's only b*tch n*ggas that are waiting on The Boy's obituary / 'Cause if I die, it's these n*ggas that become the sole beneficiary / And what the f*ck are they gon' do with it? / Have the girls up at 29 on stage twerking with a dictionary?"

Ye took to his official account on X (formerly Twitter) on February 15, 2025, to praise Gimme a Hug and wrote:

"Gimme a hug is incredible Sheeeeeeesh."

Kanye West has yet to explain his reasons for appreciating the song. However, the rapper has been trending in the headlines for the last few days after sharing a lineup of posts on X, where many of them turned out to be controversial, including one where he demanded the release of Diddy.

On the other hand, netizens took to the comments section of Ye's post on X to share their reactions to the way he praised Gimme a Hug. A user seemingly warned Ye that his latest post might lead to a beef with Kendrick Lamar.

"You really want Kendrick to beef with you next," they said.

People were spotted agreeing with what Kanye West wrote about the song. A user even said that Drake's songs were better than Kendrick's.

"Hate to admit it but he's right," a user wrote on X.

"I will give you a hug," a netizen stated.

"Real one's know drakes songs are still better than Kendrick, all Kendricks hit songs are diss coz he's good at trolling but nothing more," one of the reactions reads.

The replies continued, where a user questioned Ye about why he was not releasing new music. Another user gave a funny response, saying that Ye was speaking for everyone.

"Ye is speaking for everyone. Let it be," an X reaction mentioned.

"Why aren't you dropping music??" a netizen commented.

"Knew you couldn't resist Drake," another user reacted on X.

Drake and PartyNextDoor's album create a new record

Almost a day after its release, $$$4U has managed to make a new record for the biggest R&B/soul album in the history of Apple Music with the streaming numbers on the first day, as per Billboard. Notably, the streaming platform is yet to share a statement on the same.

The album was teased by Drizzy when he was performing in Melbourne as part of the Anita Max Wynn Tour on February 9, 2025. Speaking of the album's arrival on Valentine's Day, he stated:

"It's called $ome $*xy $ongs 4 U, but it's some turned-up songs for you on there, too, and there's some personal feelings on there for you. Hopefully, whoever you're with on Valentine's Day, hopefully y'all can share that experience together."

Drake's latest collaborative album arrived almost two years after his last major project, For All the Dogs, which reached the top spot on the US Billboard 200 and other charts.

