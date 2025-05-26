"Nearly impossible to express how disappointed I am”- D’Angelo drops out of 2025 Roots Picnic show due to medical issues

Neo-soul iconic singer D’Angelo has officially withdrawn from his scheduled headlining appearance at the 2025 Roots Picnic because of medical complications from a recent surgical procedure. The announcement was made on May 24, 2025, through a statement shared via the festival's official social media platforms.

D’Angelo said he felt terrible about the decision and that his medical staff insisted it was best to allow himself to recover fully.

D’Angelo wrote in a statement shared through the Roots Picnic’s Instagram page on May 24, 2025:

"Due to an unforeseen medical delay regarding surgery @had earlier this year, @ve been advised by my team of specialist that the performance this weekend could further complicate matters."

D’Angelo added:

"It is nearly impossible to express how disappointed @m not to be able to play with my Brothers “The Roots”. And even more disappointed not to see all of you. @m currently in the Lab & can’t wait to serve Up what’s in the Pot! LOVE U All and will see you very soon!"

The long-awaited festival at Philadelphia’s Mann Center in Fairmount Park is scheduled for May 31 and June 1, 2025. The event will unfold with a refreshed lineup, prominently featuring Grammy-winning artist Maxwell as the headliner.

Maxwell, celebrated for his hit songs like Ascension (Don’t Ever Wonder) and Pretty Wings, adds considerable industry allure to the event.

As for D’Angelo, his latest performance at the Roots Picnic was in 2016, which coincided with the festival’s inaugural event in New York City. His performance record also includes most surprise sets at the Netflix Is a Joke festival in 2022 and a 2021 show at the Apollo Theater.

Everything to know about Roots Picnic 2025 as D’Angelo makes an exit

The Roots Picnic, a yearly music fest, kicked off in 2008 thanks to the famous hip-hop crew, The Roots.

This Philly event now spans a whole weekend packed with hip-hop, R&B, soul, and other tunes. Over time, it's become a staple of the city's culture scene, famous for its wide range of artists and knockout acts.

The 2025 Roots Picnic is out on the books for May 31 and June 1 at The Mann Center in Fairmount Park, Philadelphia. This time around, the lineup brings together iconic names and up-and-comers from different music styles.

Iconic performers include Lenny Kravitz, Meek Mill, GloRilla, Miguel, Tems, Latto, Kaytranada, Pusha T, 2 Chainz, Jeezy, Musiq Soulchild, and CeeLo Green, with others.

There will also be commemorative sets during the festival for those classic releases, for example, Jeezy's Let's Get It: Thug Motivation 101 and Musiq Soulchild's Aijuswanaseing.

D’Angelo’s unexpected departure from the 2025 Roots Picnic has undoubtedly left fans disappointed as they were anticipating his long-awaited return to the stage.

While his absence marks an important change in the festival, the addition of Maxwell would confirm that the event will retain its energy.

