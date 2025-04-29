"Never put your life in the hands of a white man" — Rapper Slim Thug reacts to Shedeur Sanders' NFL draft controversy

A video of rapper Slim Thug reacting to Shedeur Sanders' NFL draft controversy popped up on social media platforms. Regarding the controversy, Thug specifically criticized the white leadership in the NFL. He first claimed that Black players should not depend on systems operated by white people.

"Black man, never put your life in the hands of a white man, the same people who slaved you. That don't make no sense, kid. I've been telling y'all for years..." Thug said.

Thug then claimed there were several retired Black NFL players, who could come forward and begin a "new NFL." In his statements, he referred to American football coach Deion Sanders and praised him. Slim Thug seemingly suggested that Deion could be someone who could start the new NFL. He added:

"Let's start a new motherfucking competition league and make it cool."

According to the rapper, most NFL players were black; however, there were no black owners. To Slim Thug, this counted as a "problem."

For the unversed, Shedeur Sanders, the son of Deion Sanders, was picked up in the fifth round by the Cleveland Browns, much later than fans expected. According to Slate, it was presumed Sanders would be the first or second pick.

The outlet added that Sanders wasn't even the first pick of the Cleveland Browns, who chose Oregon's Dillon Gabriel in their third round. Many presumed race could play a factor in his getting picked, while others thought it was his arrogance.

Slim Thug has been among the American celebrities who thoroughly enjoyed NFL

This instance wasn't the first time Slim Thug made headlines for his take on a situation going on in the NFL arena in the country. He has previously performed at one of the games. In September 2024, Thug was one of the artists to perform at the Texans-Bears game.

The Houston Texans reportedly played in NBC's Sunday Night Football (SNF) broadcast that weekend. Thug, a Texas native himself, was performing at the match along with fellow artists Maxo Kream and BigXthaPlug.

In separate news about Slim Thug, he recently reacted to Megan Thee Stallion turning down his advances at Coachella. On April 23, 2025, Thug went on Instagram Live, where he spoke about the same.

"She gave me a shout-out, said my name on Coachella stage. And then she called me 'babe.' Come on now, that's a lot. That was a good shout-out. Played my songs, everything. Streams up on 'Thug From Around the Way.' We good. We love all that, man … Imma be patient, man. Gotta come home. Slim ain't going nowhere," Thug said.

For context, according to Billboard reports, Thug previously believed Megan had a crush on him due to her interest in his music. During her performance on April 20, she clarified that she just liked his music and that there was no other connection.

"And no, Slim Thug, this don't mean I want you. I just like your music, babe," Megan said.

Megan made no further response as of now. Thug has also not talked about the situation since then.

