"No Lil Wayne???? No Drake, no Eminem??" — Internet reacts to The Game's list of the top 100 greatest LA rappers of all time, with himself 5th

The Game, born Jayceon Terrell Taylor, unveiled his list of "The Top 100 LA Rappers" as a response to Complex’s "50 Best LA Rappers List." For context, on May 30, the entertainment company ranked its top 50 rappers from Los Angeles, providing its reasoning for their placement, with The Game ranked at No. 11.

On June 1, 2025, The Game, who seemingly took offense with his ranking, unveiled his list of the top 100 rappers from Los Angeles, ranking himself at No.5 between Kendrick Lamar at No. 4 and Kurupt at No. 6. The Top 3 in The Game's list were 2Pac, Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube.

The Game's list was met with mixed responses from netizens on X, with many under the misconception that the list was a comprehensive ranking of all rappers and not just emcees from LA.

One user claimed the rapper missed out on fellow rappers like Drake, Eminem and Lil Wayne, writing:

"No Lil Wayne???? No Drake, no Eminem?? Nipsey Hussle at 11???"

"He needs his a** kicked….. Where’s lil Wayne" one user questioned.

"Am I trippin? Where tf is Eminem?" another person added.

Others claimed they were unhappy with the rapper's ranking, responding with their own rankings and preferences.

"Snoop is not better than Ice Cube," one person posted.

"I would change the top 5 1. Ice Cube 2. Snoop Dog 3. Kendrick Lamar 4. 2 Pac 5. Dr. Dre," someone else commented.

However, some netizens seemingly took issue with The Game ranking himself at No. 5.

"Game not better than nipsey," one person tweeted.

"Placing himself above Nipsey, Eazy E , and Dr Dre is crazy work. bruh is delusional and bankrupt," another person added.

"Bro is tweaking putting himself at #5 lmao," someone else commented.

"Tyler the creator should be at no. 5 while Game should be at 14th," another user said.

Exploring The Game's response to Complex's ranking

On May 30, Complex released its ranking of its "50 Best LA Rappers List," ranking Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Dr. Dre, and Tyler, the Creator in the Top 5 spots.

The list had ranked The Game at #11, calling him a "key transitional figure, bridging Dr. Dre–led ’90s LA rap to the 2000s rise of artists like Kendrick Lamar and Nipsey Hussle." The article also reasoned out why The Game was included in the list, writing:

"Sounding like a mix of Ice Cube and Bangin' on Wax-era Bloods & Crips, Game was a rapper’s rapper—one with razor-sharp rhymes, intricate storytelling, and an elite ear for beats. His debut album, The Documentary, was the West Coast’s Get Rich or Die Tryin'. That was his supernova moment. After that, he settled into a blue-collar run, consistently dropping releases, beefing with almost every rapper, and solidifying his place in LA rap history."

However, the rapper reportedly seemed unhappy with his ranking on the list. On May 31, he took to Instagram to pass judgment on the list in a series of posts and stories, claiming the ranking gave him the "Motivation [He] Needed" to finish his upcoming album and adding the list got him "f**cked up."

According to a Complex article, he called his ranking "nasty work" in an Instagram comment, adding that he would "bust that whole list a**." On June 1, he uploaded his ranking of "The Top 100 LA Rappers" on social media, writing in the caption:

"I AM LA… I’ve mastered the art of surviving in this city that has claimed so many & believe when I say.. I’ve been in the trenches since my birth. 45 years the music created here has been the soundtrack to my life & here I stand today as one of thee koldest rappers in the history of the city, state & coast I’ve given my blood sweat & tears to."

In other news, The Game is reportedly working on his upcoming album, The Documentary 3. During his 2024 interview on the Tacos & Shawarma podcast, the rapper said he wanted to release the LP on the 20th anniversary of his debut album, released in January 2005.

