"No one told you come out and give hugs" — Kelly Osbourne calls out celebrities for using "pain and suffering" caused by LA wildfires as a photo op

In the wake of the devastating wildfires that have ravaged Los Angeles and its surrounding areas, Kelly Osbourne has taken to social media to express her frustration with celebrities using the tragedy as an opportunity for self-promotion.

On January 15, 2025, English television personality and singer Kelly Osbourne posted on her Instagram account to express her frustration. In a since-deleted post, she expressed her shock and disappointment at celebrities using the "pain and suffering" caused by the Los Angeles wildfire as a photo opportunity.

"Is it just me being my normal overthinking cynical self, or is it really disturbing to see all of these celebrities using other people’s pain and suffering as a photo op," Kelly Osbourne said.

Trending

Osbourne also remarked that no one had asked these celebrities to intervene,

"No one asked you to come out and give hugs. Go home."

Her comments followed the wildfire threats that began in Los Angeles on January 7, 2025. In response to the disaster, numerous celebrities, including Jennifer Garner, Beyoncé, Eva Longoria, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle, stepped forward to assist those affected. Kelly Osbourne did not mention anyone by name.

Kelly Osbourne speaks out against celebrity wildfire exploitation

Expand Tweet

On Wednesday, January 15, 2025, Kelly Osbourne took to her Instagram account to share a video reflecting on how celebrities are engaging with those affected by the Los Angeles wildfires.

In her since-deleted Instagram post, which was also shared on her TikTok account, the English artist emphasized that she does not believe in seeking attention for helping others. She suggested that true help should be motivated by genuine intent, not by a desire for popularity.

"To say, ‘Look I’m helping, I’m doing this, I’m doing that? I don’t believe you help so that you can get attention for helping. I believe you just help because you want to," Osbourne added.

As mentioned, Kelly Osbourne did not name any specific individuals. Many celebrities have initiated efforts to assist those affected by the wildfires, either by being present on the ground or leveraging their social media influence. The exact targets of Osbourne’s remarks remain unclear.

Latest updates on the impact of Los Angeles wildfires on affected people

Fires Across Los Angeles Area (Photo by Apu Gomes/Getty Images)

The wildfires in Los Angeles, which began on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, have claimed the lives of at least 27 individuals, destroyed more than 12,000 structures, and charred over 60 square miles.

Additionally, 26,117 emergency cases have been registered, and 40,695 acres of land have been burned. The wildfires are being referred to as the Palisades Fire and Eaton Fire.

According to a statement made by Mayor Doug Stewart on Thursday, January 16, 2025, the damage is considered "extensive."

"I can tell you the roadway is in place but the amount of work that is taking place on all sides of the roadway (is) going to preclude us from having that open within days. It’s going to be perhaps weeks. If we have a rainstorm, this is going to be almost catastrophic if we’re not prepared for it," Stewart said.

NBC News reported that some residents have been asked to return to their homes. The Palisades Fire is now 27% contained, and the Eaton Fire is 55% contained.

One resident, Aurys Hernandez, shared with NBC News that his home vanished in just three hours, a house he had built alongside his mother over the years.

"In three hours, everything’s gone. Our house, our homes, our job, everything," Hernandez said.

President Joe Biden issued a statement on Thursday, announcing that the federal government will cover 100% of the disaster response costs for the next six months. He described the destruction of neighborhoods across the greater Los Angeles area as "catastrophic."

"I told the governor and local officials, spare no expense. I'm going to make an appeal right now to the United States Congress," Biden said.

According to CBS, the strongest winds have weakened, providing firefighters with a much-needed break and reducing some immediate threats. However, dangerous conditions are expected to return next week.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback