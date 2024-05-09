"No one writes my lyrics EVER" — Kid Cudi dispels rumor Lil Yachty shared songwriting credit for his song Superboy

Grammy Award-winning artist Kid Cudi has come forward to address false claims regarding the songwriting credits for his hit track Superboy.

On May 7, 2024, Cudi replied to a fan on X and unequivocally asserted that he was the sole creative force behind the lyrics of Superboy. However, rumors had suggested that fellow rapper Lil Yachty was involved in the writing process and deserved songwriting credit for the popular song. Kid Cudi is adamant that this is not the case —

"No one writes my lyrics EVER. Every song U have ever heard from me, I wrote," he replied on X.

During discussions on X, a few observers speculated that Kid Cudi's recent statement is a subtle reference to Drake, who has faced ghostwriting allegations. Cudi denied the reference.

Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi, known as Kid Cudi, is an American rapper. He is famous for his autobiographical lyrics, describing childhood experiences, loneliness, heartbreak, and spirituality. His major hits include Just What I Am, Cudi Zone, Day N Nite, and Soundtrack 2 My Life.

Kid Cudi dismisses allegations of songwriting collaboration with Lil Yachty

In a candid discussion on X, Cudi's fan tweeted that if Cudi and Jaden's rumored upcoming new album had a Lil Yachty collab, it would be a banger, as he had produced two of Cudi's songs, including Superboy. In response, a fan wrote that he saw Yachty under the writer's credit for Superboy.

Kid Cudi came in to dispel any misinformation surrounding the origins of Superboy and reaffirm his commitment to authenticity in his artistry. Referring to the credits, Cudi suggested the names fans see on the list can be "confusing" and names are of "usually producers" —

"The credits on songs can be confusing when u see all those names, and its usually producers of the song or sample."

On the same day, Cudi tweeted a separate post suggesting he is the sole writer of all 12 albums. He expressed the feeling as "powerful" —

"Its a really powerful feeling knowing I wrote the lyrics on all 12 of my albums."

Under the tweet, a fan humorously suggested that the Erase Me artist is referring to Drake. Kid Cudi then clarified he did not want to diss anyone, but it is a straightforward declaration of factual accuracy following confusion that Lil Yachty wrote his lyrics —

"Man me speakin my truth is not me dissing anyone. Its my truth. Its a fact. This came up cuz someone was talkin like yachty wrote my verse on Superboy. Just wanted to address it and make it 100% clear," Cudi replied.

This instance is not the first time Kid Cudi had to address his association with Drake. In 2022, during an interview with Esquire, Cudi, discussing his relationship with Ye, suggested that he is "not Drake", who can be friends again with someone he had beefed with. Later, he took X to clarify his statement, implying that Drake can be "lil nicer" and that he was not throwing at him —

"Just to be clear, I wasnt tryna throw a shot at Drake. I got love 4 him. My point I was tryna make is that im not so forgiving. Meaning he might be a lil nicer than me in that situation w dude. Thats all. Maybe that came off wrong thru my words. So yea, all good w Drake."

In the tweet earlier this week, the fan referenced Drake in the discussion because many rappers, including Kendrick Lamar, have accused Drake of ghostwriting and using AI in his lyrics. In 2015, Meek Mill first alleged that Drake used a ghostwriter to pen his verse in their collaboration R.I.C.O.

Kid Cudi denied the rumors of sharing song credits with Lil (Image via Getty)

Also, most recently, on April 15, 2024, Rick Ross accused Lil Yachty of writing for Drake. The allegations came after when an early version of Drake's song Her Loss, alternatively titled Jumbotron Shit Poppin, recorded by Lil Yachty, surfaced online without authorization. Ross took to his Instagram and called Yachty, Drake's "pen" —

"Yacht, Put ya phone on silent lil bro. #BBLDRIZZY CALLING AGAIN. YACHT AKA THE PEN."

Disputes often arise in the hip-hop industry, yet Kid Cudi has stated that he does not disparage anyone in his tweets.

After falling at the Coachella festival and breaking his foot, Kid Cudi has postponed his INSANO World Tour until further notice.