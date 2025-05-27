"NO WESTERN VALIDATION" — Fans proud as BTS’ Jin's 'Don't Say You Love Me' emerges as fastest 2025 track by a K-pop act to surpass 50M streams

On May 26, BTS’ Jin's Don't Say You Love Me emerged as the fastest 2025 track by a K-pop act to surpass 50 million streams on Spotify. The latest milestone achieved by the singer made the fandom proud. For those unversed, he released the song on May 16, 2025, through BigHit Music.

Don't Say You Love Me served as the title track of BTS’ Jin's second extended play, Echo. The record featured six other songs, including Nothing Without Your Love, Loser (feat. Yena), Rope It, With the Clouds, Background, and To Me, Today.

Subsequently, news of the singer's latest record circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. Fans shared multiple snippets celebrating BTS’ Jin's achievement. Excitedly, one X user tweeted that he surpassed 50 million streams without any collaboration with foreign artists.

"NO PAYOLA NO RELATIONS WITH CEOS NO PROMO NO WESTERN VALIDATION ONLY BTS PAVED THE WAY."

The fandom set a new goal for Don't Say You Love Me following its latest success. They mentioned that they should stream harder and aim to make the song the fastest track of 2025 to surpass 100 million streams.

"CONGRATS JIN ITS GIVING VERY MUCH Professional," a fan reacted.

"come on ARMY'S let's stream harder and make it fastest 2025 100 million," a fan shared.

"And he did this without autoplay, without collaborating with Western artists, and without millions of playlists. A KING," a fan mentioned.

Netizens praised the fandom’s dedication to streaming BTS’ Jin’s Echo album. They referred to the track Don't Say You Love Me as a smash hit.

"Keep streaming ECHO mini album and DSYLM a smash hit without western collab," a user reacted.

"LET'S BREAK THE RECORD FOR 100 M ALSO," a user shared.

"Can we reach more goals, it feels we are soooo back," a user mentioned.

BTS’ Jin to embark on his solo tour, RUNSEOKJIN EP.TOUR

BigHit Music has confirmed that BTS’ Jin will embark on a solo world tour titled RUNSEOKJIN EP.TOUR. It will begin on June 28 and 29, 2025, at Goyang Auxiliary Stadium in Goyang, South Korea.

Additionally, the label revealed the tour dates for countries including Japan, the United States, and Europe. Venue details are listed below:

June 28–29, 2025 – Goyang, South Korea – Goyang Auxiliary Stadium / Jamsil Indoor Stadium

July 5–6, 2025 – Chiba, Japan – Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall 4–6

July 12–13, 2025 – Osaka, Japan – Kyocera Dome Osaka

July 17–18, 2025 – Anaheim, United States – Honda Center

July 22–23, 2025 – Dallas, United States – American Airlines Center

July 26–27, 2025 – Tampa, United States – Amalie Arena

July 30–31, 2025 – Newark, United States – Prudential Center

August 5–6, 2025 – London, England – The O2 Arena

August 9–10, 2025 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

In recent news, BTS’ Jin made a guest appearance on Arashi member Masaki Aiba’s Japanese TV program, Since Those Days.

