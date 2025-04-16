"Nobody cares" — Internet divided over billboard promoting Kanye West's South Korean "Bully" listening event

On Wednesday, April 16, @nfr_podcast tweeted a picture of Kanye West, alongside a billboard with BULLY BY YE written on it, followed by a date - 05 31 25 (May 31, 2025). In the caption, it was revealed that the date referred to Ye's South Korean BULLY listening event.

The event comes nearly a month after the 99 Problems rapper dropped the visual album in multiple versions and with different tracklists on March 18, 2025.

The tweet has since gone viral, receiving over 112K views and 2K likes. Netizens have been reacting to it, with one of them commenting:

"Nobody cares about Kanye anymore"

Other netizens have reacted to the same.

"I feel like 80% of us don’t gaf about a Kanye project in 2025 the fall off is insane" - commented an X user.

"Why do yall keep promoting this Hitler sympathizer" - added another.

"Y’all should change your name to Nazi Podcast" - wrote a third one.

"nobody gaf and I used to be kanyes biggest fan" - posted a fourth netizen.

Meanwhile, others continued to appear excited for the upcoming listening event.

"Nice can’t wait to hear it ngl" - replied a fifth one.

"All the “we don’t care” comments the moment bully drops are going straight to Spotify and listening lmao" - added a sixth user.

"Booking flights rn" - commented a seventh one.

Kanye West's son, Saint, starts in his Bully's visual film

On March 18, Kanye West released Bully along with different full-length versions of the film. Hype Williams has been credited for the editing and typography.

Ye first dropped a link to the film soundtracked by Bully on X, claiming that the album was "not finished and half the vocals" were done by AI. The Gold Digger rapper added that he had dropped the link as a test run to figure out what listeners enjoyed.

The link was succeeded by three iterations of the Bully film - including a "screening version," a "post Hype version," and a "post, post Hype version." Saint - Kanye West's son, stars in the Bully films, where he is shown in a wrestling ring over the course of 30 minutes.

While in the ring, Saint uses a wooden toy mallet to fend off aggressors, who include members of New Japan Pro-Wrestling - YOH, Tiger Mask, El Desperado, and Toru Yano. The album has a wide range of samples, including the Supremes' You Can't Hurry Love and Cortex's Huit Octobre 1971.

Per Variety, West said in a Justin Laboy interview (in February 2025) that Bully was inspired by his son, whom he deemed to be a "bully" after he told the rapper that he had kicked another kid because he was "weak".

Kanye West had initially announced that he would be dropping Bully on June 15, on his daughter, North West's birthday. However, he ended up releasing it three months earlier.

