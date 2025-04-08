"Yet you stay hating on his dad" — Netizens react to Kanye West saying his son Saint and Drake’s son Adonis are friends

Social media is ablaze with reactions after Kanye West recently revealed that his son, Saint West, shares a friendship with Adonis Graham — the son of fellow rapper and long-time rival Drake.

On April 6, 2025, an American rapper and record producer, born Kanye Omari West, took to his X account and suggested that he came to know about his son's friendship with Drake's son last year.

As a result, many users on X reflected on the tweet, suggesting that the rapper's son is friends with the Canadian rapper's son and that Ye is beefing with Drizzy —

"Yet you stay hating on his dad," one commented.

Moreover, some users on X indicated that they hoped the sons' friendship would also result in the fathers' friendship —

"I love that for the kids.. hopefully.. It builds a bridge to respect and understanding for the fathers," a netizen commented.

"Love that 🤣," another wrote on X.

"Who asked. You probably wanna be friends with they kids too weirdo," a third commented.

Expand Tweet

In addition, some users on X humorously indicated that if the sons are friends with each other, then this would mean that the fathers — Kanye West and Drake are also friends.

"Does that mean you and Drake are technically friends too?" a user on X commented.

At the time of this article's publishing, neither Kanye West nor Drake has responded to the reactions online.

Kanye West drops a surprise about Saint and Adonis bonding:

West wrote on X (Image via X/@kanyewest)

On Monday, April 7, 2025, Kanye West, in a since-deleted X post, indicated that his 10-year-old son Saint West, whom he shares with Kim Kardashian, told him last year that he is friends with Drizzy's 7-year-old son Adonis Graham. West wrote —

"Last year Saint told me "me and Adonis are technically friends,"" West wrote on X.

Kanye West has not provided specific details regarding the timeline or nature of Saint and Adonis' friendship. However, the revelation has prompted netizens to revisit the longstanding feud between West and Drake, which dates back to 2010.

The subtle tension between the two then-friends started in 2010 and continued until 2015. However, their first public feud came to light in 2016.

During his Saint Pablo Tour, West accused the Canadian rapper of manipulating radio play. The same year, in an interview with DJ Semtex, Drake addressed the West radio rant and indicated that he did not know why he was the target of West's rant —

"Because in the same breath, I went from, like, working on a project with him, to him sorta publicly sh*ting on me and DJ Khaled for being on the radio too much. I'm not sure why we're the target of your choice that you made that night. And yeah, I accept what you're going through, and I just go and continue working on my own thing," Drake said.

In addition, the beef exploded in 2018 when Ye took aim at Drake with his track Infrared and accused the Canadian rapper of ghostwriting. That year, the Toronto artist responded with Duppy Freestyle, calling out Kanye West and suggesting he helped him complete his recent records.

Adding to the speculation, following the release of $ome$exy $ongs 4 U in February 2025, rumors have circulated that Drake is dating Kim Kardashian, Kanye West's former partner.

However, no official confirmation has been made to date.

