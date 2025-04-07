"I will never forget": DJ Scheme says Cole Bennett slapped Digital Nas after Kanye West appeared on the producer's Twitch stream

A day after Kanye West appeared in Nas' Twitch stream, DJ Scheme claimed that a dispute between Cole Bennett and Digital Nas turned physical. He alleged that Bennett slapped the record producer and singer and that he saw the incident firsthand. In an April 7, 2025, X post, the producer/DJ was reacting to a clip of Kanye West and Nas dissing Kai Cenat and saying 'f*ck Adin Ross," writing:

"I will never forget watching Digital Nas get slapped directly in the face by Cole Bennet bc he said 'f*ck Cole he's a b**ch' and bro did nothing about it."

DJ Scheme’s post on X (Image via @DJSCHEME_/X)

The video Scheme reshared appeared to be from when Kanye West joined Digital Nas on a stream just a day before, on April 6, 2025, where he previewed tracks from his upcoming album. Besides giving a sneak peek of his music, Kanye also slammed streamers, including Kai Cenat, whom he said was "corny." Digital Nas' stream was reportedly banned in the middle of their stream.

Meanwhile, DJ Scheme's commented under his recent post on X that Cole Bennett slapping Digital Nas was "single handedly one of the most cleanest back hands" he has ever seen. In another comment, he claimed that they were at SXSW when it happened and that it was "the greatest thing" he's ever witnessed, but he stopped at clarifying when the slapping happened.

DJ Akademiks also reshared DJ Scheme's X post about the slapping on Instagram, further claiming that it comes "after Digital Nas was helping Ye work on WW3." However, Scheme commented under Akademiks' post, clarifying that the physical altercation wasn't because Nas was helping Kanye West on his upcoming album.

Kanye West's new album WW3 explored

Kanye West recently surprised fans with the release of his Bully album on March 19, which was made available on a file-sharing app, per Billboard. It was an 11-track album with Playboi Carti and Ty Dolly $ign featured on it. However, less than a month after that, Ye announced another project he was working on, an album he called WW3.

On April 2, Kanye West announced the WW3 album title in a post on X. He also revealed the tracklist for his upcoming album through a handwritten note of 11 songs with some controversial titles like Hitler, Ye, and Jesus and Heil Hitler. There was another song titled Bianca, a likely olde to his wife, Bianca Censori.

Kanye also made some personal statements in his song and title choices for WW3, like the track about the controversial Sean "Diddy" Combs titled Free Diddy. There's also a song called Virgil Let Me Down, a possible reference to the late designer and Louis Vuitton creator-director Virgil Abloh. Other songs in the album include Cosby, Dirty Magazines, Jared, Money and Fame, and Nitrous.

The rapper also announced that his upcoming WW3 album will feature an appearance from Dave Blunts. Ye previously claimed in an X post in March, per Hot New Hip Hop that Blunts was his "favorite rapper."

It is unclear when Kanye West's WW3 album will be released.

