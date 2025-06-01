"Occupying the whole top 10 on BB200": Fans react as Phoebe Bridgers shares original Fearless after news of Taylor Swift reclaiming her masters

Netizens have reacted to Phoebe Bridgers sharing Taylor Swift's Fearless after the latter announced that she had bought back ownership of her masters. Swift shared a handwritten note on May 30, 2025, declaring that she had regained rights to her first six albums: Taylor Swift, Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989, and Reputation.

Swift's longstanding fight for reacquiring the masters of her first six albums started in 2019, when Scooter Braun's Ithaca Holdings bought her recording label, Big Machine Records. In doing so, they also acquired rights to her music. A year later, they sold it to Shamrock Capital.

In an attempt to own her music, Swift started re-releasing her old songs with the suffix "Taylor's Version." To date, the songstress has released four Taylor's Versions belonging to the albums Fearless, Red, Speak Now, and 1989.

Following the news of Taylor Swift's acquisition, Phoebe Bridgers took to Instagram to share the original version of Swift's 2008 album, Fearless.

Released by Big Machine Records, the album was jointly produced by Taylor Swift and Nathan Chapman.

Netizens on X reacted to Phoebe Bridgers' seemingly congratulatory post on social media. Among them, an X user claimed that Swift's reacquired masters will start dominating Billboard charts.

"Taylor occupying the whole top 10 on BB200 next week YES," wrote the user on X.

"Fearless tv is literally one of the few songs that got a mega upgrade," another raved.

"Taylor owning her masters is a game-changer. Phoebe sharing the original “Fearless” just makes it sweeter," a user commented.

""Shade or solidarity? Phoebe Bridgers shares original 'Fearless' after Taylor Swift's master acquisition"," a user chimed in.

A fan opined that Fearless has the best Taylor's Version, commenting:

"Out of all the songs this is one of the best Taylor’s Versions"

Some other reactions on X read:

"The universe loves Taylor Swift. Watch her hit yet another career peak," a user commented.

"Streaming the og fearless rn," declared another.

66th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet - Source: Getty

Taylor Swift penned a handwritten letter to fans after regaining ownership of the masters of her first six albums. The 14-time Grammy winner raved about the significance of the acquisition, claiming that she had "daydreamed about, wished for, and pined away" for the moment.

"All of the music I've ever made... now belongs... to me. And all my music videsς. All the concert films. The album art and photography. The unreleased songs. The memories. The magic. The madness. Every single era. My entire life's work. To say this is my greatest dream come true is actually being pretty reserved about it," she added.

The Fearless songstress went on to address her fans, lauding them for the incessant support they showed when she released Taylor's Versions of her album.

She also thanked Shamrock Capital for allegedly offering her the chance to buy back her albums, an opportunity that was never presented to her before.

The songstress joked about getting their name tattooed on her forehead.

"I will be forever grateful to everyone at Shamrock Capital for being the first people to ever offer this to me. The way they have handled every interaction we've had has been honest, fair and respectful. This was a business deal to them, but I really felt like they saw it for what it was to me: my memories and my sweat and my handwriting and my decades of dreams," Swift said.

She concluded the letter by updating fans on the status of Reputation (Taylor's Version). Swift revealed that she hadn't even recorded a quarter of the album and opined that it is the only LP she thought couldn't have been improved by redoing it.

However, she claimed that she had re-recorded the entirety of her eponymous debut album.

