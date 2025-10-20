“Oh he’s triggered”: Netizens react as Sombr responds to a woman calling his concert one of the worst experiences of her life

Sombr, who recently concluded his 'Late Nights &amp; Young Romance' tour stop in Washington, D.C., has become the subject of viral discussion after a woman who attended the show criticized it in a nearly nine-minute TikTok video. The 25-year-old woman, who goes by @meganator on TikTok, recounted her experience of the performance at Washington, D.C. on October 13, saying that the audience was “primarily comprised of tweens.” She said that anyone thinking of purchasing tickets must “not spend your money on a Sombr concert.” She also expressed her dissatisfaction with the humor of the show and its specific acts, such as a bit called “Sombr Dating Show,” where the 20-year-old singer invited fans onstage and asked them to call their exes in front of the audience. She criticized both the form and sound of the concert, saying:“It just doesn’t seem like he knows how to entertain. He’s maybe too young. Maybe he has to grow into it. I don’t know. Dancing was terrible, singing was terrible.”Sombr, aka Shane Michael Boose, directly answered the situation in his reply, beginning with:“I thought I was chronically online, but it’s just come to my attention that there’s a TikTok drama going around because a 25-year-old attended my concert and was basically complaining that there were too many tweens there, I was making too many brain-rot jokes, and she just thought it was a cringe concert.”Although he did not ignore the internet buzz about his concert, he indirectly suggested that the fan’s reaction reflected a generational gap rather than a genuine issue with the performance itself.The concertgoer and the artist's opinion soon went viral on X as people analyzed the woman's complaints and the tone used by Sombr in his response. One person commented:micah 🪩❤️‍🔥🏔️ @longpondwonderLINK@PopBase saying it’s a skill issue…. oh he’s triggeredCharInt()  @ari_yannLINK@PopBase Why did he say 25 yo like it was old???Tyla😼 ptv 10/29 @TylaNetworkLINK@PopBase He literally didn't have to respond, she's talking about HER experience. But crazy how he didn't mention the talking about his d and making the tweens bark for himm @malcxvmLINK@PopBase His music is NOT good enough for him to be saying all that omg. The lady ate him down…However, some did not agree with the backlash as they argued that the alternative-pop artist had the right to answer back and that the woman might not have been the intended audience of his specific performance.JΛDΣП @JCee__0LINK@PopBase Why would you even go to the show without knowing what goes on in the show lmaoChirag S kotian @Chirag_S_kotianLINK@PopBase kinda disagree on the talent part, tbh. Sombr is actually quite skilled—he plays like 5 instruments, and his TikTok fame came after years of working on his sound. Maybe the concert just wasn't her vibe?— e ✪⚓️ @kvngofmyheartLINK@PopBase clocked her baddddddashley iso sombr brooklyn vip @ilyisorryLINK@PopBase sombr we will stayA look at Sombr’s career and his upcoming performancesSombr is an American producer, songwriter, and singer-songwriter whose compositions are a mix of alternative pop, indie rock, and online-inspired sounds.He initially gained popularity on TikTok, where his songs, such as Back to Friends and Undressed, went viral. His debut album, I Barely Know Her, which Warner Records label released in August 2025, was the official step towards the transition from social media breakout to mainstream recording artist.2025 MTV Video Music Awards - Show (Image via Getty)'Late Nights and Young Romance' is his first major headlining tour, which covers North America, Europe, and Australia. The tour began in May 2025 in Dublin and is set to conclude in April 2026. He will next perform on October 21 in Salt Lake City, US. After wrapping up his performances in the US, he will head to Australia and New Zealand in December.Stay tuned for more updates.