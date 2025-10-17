Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Bruce Mathers III, turns 53 on October 17, 2025. The rapper is one of the biggest icons in the history of rap music and has produced some brilliant albums over the years.

Mathers III released his debut album on November 12, 1996, named Infinite. His second album, The Slim Shady LP, released on February 23, 1999, helped him gain immense popularity. Riding on its success, the rapper released The Marshall Mathers LP on May 23, 2000, and The Eminem Show on May 26, 2002.

His future albums, like Encore (2004), Relapse (2009), and Recovery (2010), continued to be huge successes. He also released The Marshall Mathers LP 2 (2013), Revival (2017), Kamikaze (2018), Music to Be Murdered By (2020), and The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) (2024).

His last album was The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), released on July 12, 2024. As he turns 53, let's take a look at the five best albums from Eminem.

Note: This list is subjective and based on the author's opinion.

#1. The Marshall Mathers LP

Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show (Image Source: Getty)

This was Eminem's third studio album, released on May 23, 2000. It had features from the likes of Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Paul Rosenberg, and Dido, among others. Dr. Dre was also one of the executive producers on the album.

The Marshall Mathers LP is one of the rapper's most popular albums and has gained 11x platinum sales. The album reached an all-time peak in 2000 with CD sales. Em sounded angry in the album, raging against many popular artists, pop culture narratives, and more.

However, the rapper never lost the mastery of his lyrics and his impeccable flow. The Marshall Mathers LP had iconic songs like The Real Slim Shady, Stan, I'm Back, and The Way I Am, among others.

#2. The Eminem Show

This was Em's fourth studio album and was released on May 26, 2002. Succeeding the highly successful The Marshall Mathers LP, there were high expectations for this album, and it delivered well. It reached 12x platinum in sales.

The Eminem Show mainly spoke about how the rapper dealt with the massive success he's received in the previous years. While he received great fame and love, Em also faced a lot of backlash due to his lyrics, tone, and mannerisms. Moreover, his personal relationships were out in the media and public eye as well.

The rapper decided to use this album to share his thoughts on it, loudly pondering or pushing back against the criticism. TES also had Dr. Dre as one of the executive producers, and he featured on it as well. It featured iconic tracks like Without Me, Till I Collapse, When the Music Stops, and Superman, among others.

#3. The Slim Shady LP

This was the rapper's second studio album, released on February 23, 1999. It hit 5x platinum in sales, but its impact on the rapper's career was much bigger, as it turned him into a global superstar.

The Slim Shady LP speaks about Em's internal dialogue, coupled with the brutal reality of living in society at the time. It was relatable for a lot of young people, which perhaps led to its popularity. It also had features from the likes of Dr. Dre, Dina Rae, and Royce da 5'9".

The Slim Shady LP had 20 tracks, with some of the popular ones being My Name Is, Rock Bottom, I'm Shady, and Guilty Conscience.

#4. The Marshall Mathers LP 2

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Los Angeles Rams v Detroit Lions (Image Source: Getty)

Eminem had achieved great success and fame by the time he released his eighth studio album, The Marshall Mathers LP 2, on November 5, 2013. In this album, he appeared to test his limits and make it more technical while retaining his usual rage, flow, internal dialogue, and reflection of society.

The Marshall Mathers LP 2 features Rap God, one of the most popular songs in rap history. He not only took digs at his competitors in the song but also displayed immense command over the language and his craft.

This album also has other iconic tracks like Legacy, Survival, and The Monster (feat. Rihanna). Other than Rihanna, it also had features from the likes of Kendrick Lamar and Skylar Grey. It received 4x platinum sales and has 16 tracks.

#5. Relapse

This was Eminem's sixth studio album and was released on May 15, 2009. It earned 5x platinum in sales and featured Dr. Dre and 50 Cent.

In Relapse, Em speaks about his struggles with drug addiction and his identity. He mentions that despite being off drugs, he is struggling to know himself. This album received plenty of criticism, especially around the technical aspects like accents and editing.

The rapper, himself, criticized it in Not Afraid, a song from his seventh album, Recovery, rapping:

"Let's be honest, that last Relapse CD was ehhh/Perhaps I ran them accents into the ground."

Regardless, Relapse also received a lot of love because of its rawness and honesty. It had some great songs like 3 am, Tonya, Bagpipes from Baghdad, and Insane.

Eminem will always remain one of the most iconic names in rap history. He has not only created some stellar music in his career but has also inspired numerous people across generations. Moreover, the technical side of his craft remains unparalleled.

