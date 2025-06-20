“Oh they Kai friend now?”— Fans discuss conspiracy theories over Nicki Minaj’s cryptic post

Nicki Minaj shared a cryptic post on her X account on Thursday, June 19. The tweet, which involves Kai Cenat, has attracted numerous responses from fans eager to decipher its meaning.
Nicki Minaj's connection with Kai dates back some time. In December 2023, she appeared on a stream alongside the Twitch streamer and even twerked during the broadcast, drawing criticism from Rap Radar CEO Elliott Wilson. Both Nicki and Kai responded to Wilson at that time.
However, in a new post on X on Thursday, Nicki wrote,
It is unclear what Nicki Minaj means by this post, and fans online have been trying to make sense of it.
"just got the tea… Kai going on a show but guess who’s the CEO of the show #that man," another user asserted, referencing the talk show, The Shop.
"See he turned down that deal, they wanna make him change his opinions and manipulate the narrative. Sad Af His Loyalty is Solid & Actively Vocal on his Stance," another user wrote.
While some users shared their conspiracy theories, many others found the cryptic post confusing.
"whoooooo??? nicki im a slow barb imma need a lil more.." one wrote.
"can y’all shut the fu**k up in the comments with that mysterious sh*t. Im trying to know what’s tea and nobody saying nothing important," another user urged.
"What’s teaaaa?? Smb lmk cuz ion catch on quick," another wrote.
While it's unclear whom Nicki's post is directed at, it comes hours after Kai Cenat announced his IRL livestream with LeBron James.
About Kai Cenat's feud with Elliott Wilson regarding Nicki Minaj
The American streamer's feud with Rap Radar owner Elliott Wilson began in December 2023. During a livestream, Kai Cenat and Nicki Minaj interacted with the audience, and the rapper twerked a little. This prompted Wilson to leave a negative comment about Nicki and the stream.
Nicki and Kai called out Elliott Wilson at that time, which led Wilson to issue an apology on his X account. However, the feud seemed to reignite briefly at the 2025 Grammy Awards. While giving an interview to Complex on the red carpet, Kai spotted Elliott and confronted him, saying,
"Complex, I have waiting to talk to you all. Complex— Oh wait, you come here. No, no, no, no. Hold on, hold on. You dissed my livestream. Hold on! You dissed my livestream, you hated on Nicki."
The latter admitted his mistake and said,
"I hated on Nicki, I did. I apologized to you and your family. I will stop doing that."
Kai accepted Elliott's apology and told him not to do it again before they both hugged it out. The Rap Radar CEO also turned to the Complex reporter and heaped praise on the streamer.
