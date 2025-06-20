“Oh they Kai friend now?”— Fans discuss conspiracy theories over Nicki Minaj’s cryptic post

Nicki Minaj shared a cryptic post on her X account on Thursday, June 19. The tweet, which involves Kai Cenat, has attracted numerous responses from fans eager to decipher its meaning.

Ad

Nicki Minaj's connection with Kai dates back some time. In December 2023, she appeared on a stream alongside the Twitch streamer and even twerked during the broadcast, drawing criticism from Rap Radar CEO Elliott Wilson. Both Nicki and Kai responded to Wilson at that time.

However, in a new post on X on Thursday, Nicki wrote,

Nicki Minaj's cryptic tweet on June 19 (Image via X/@NICKIMINAJ)

It is unclear what Nicki Minaj means by this post, and fans online have been trying to make sense of it.

Ad

Trending

Nice Guy @marvyofficial_ LINK If you still don't understand, Kai cenat supposedly linked up with roc nation camp including jay z in paris Don't ask me how I knew.

Ad

"just got the tea… Kai going on a show but guess who’s the CEO of the show #that man," another user asserted, referencing the talk show, The Shop.

"See he turned down that deal, they wanna make him change his opinions and manipulate the narrative. Sad Af His Loyalty is Solid & Actively Vocal on his Stance," another user wrote.

Ad

While some users shared their conspiracy theories, many others found the cryptic post confusing.

"whoooooo??? nicki im a slow barb imma need a lil more.." one wrote.

"can y’all shut the fu**k up in the comments with that mysterious sh*t. Im trying to know what’s tea and nobody saying nothing important," another user urged.

Ad

"What’s teaaaa?? Smb lmk cuz ion catch on quick," another wrote.

While it's unclear whom Nicki's post is directed at, it comes hours after Kai Cenat announced his IRL livestream with LeBron James.

Also Read: What did Shannon Sharpe say about Nicki Minaj? Club Shay Shay podcast host apologizes to the rapper after being dissed in her Lil Wayne collab

About Kai Cenat's feud with Elliott Wilson regarding Nicki Minaj

2022 YouTube Streamy Awards (Image via Getty)

The American streamer's feud with Rap Radar owner Elliott Wilson began in December 2023. During a livestream, Kai Cenat and Nicki Minaj interacted with the audience, and the rapper twerked a little. This prompted Wilson to leave a negative comment about Nicki and the stream.

Ad

Nicki and Kai called out Elliott Wilson at that time, which led Wilson to issue an apology on his X account. However, the feud seemed to reignite briefly at the 2025 Grammy Awards. While giving an interview to Complex on the red carpet, Kai spotted Elliott and confronted him, saying,

"Complex, I have waiting to talk to you all. Complex— Oh wait, you come here. No, no, no, no. Hold on, hold on. You dissed my livestream. Hold on! You dissed my livestream, you hated on Nicki."

Ad

The latter admitted his mistake and said,

"I hated on Nicki, I did. I apologized to you and your family. I will stop doing that."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kai accepted Elliott's apology and told him not to do it again before they both hugged it out. The Rap Radar CEO also turned to the Complex reporter and heaped praise on the streamer.

Also Read: Kai Cenat's beef with Elliott Wilson explained as Twitch streamer confronts Rap Radar CEO at the Grammys

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 3 years. He boasts a total experience of over 6 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More