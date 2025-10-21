  • home icon
  "Oh she did not listen": Netizens react as Tate McRae praises Sabrina Carpenter's 'Man's Best Friend' album for its "Halloween vibe"

“Oh she did not listen”: Netizens react as Tate McRae praises Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Man’s Best Friend’ album for its “Halloween vibe”

By Tanishqa Patil
Published Oct 21, 2025 17:58 GMT
2025 MTV Video Music Awards - Press Room - Source: Getty
2025 MTV Video Music Awards - Press Room (Image via Getty)

When singer-songwriter Tate McRae shared her thoughts on Sabrina Carpenter’s new album, Man’s Best Friend, fans quickly turned her casual comment into one of the most lighthearted debates of the week.

McRae, in a now viral statement on X, said she was excited about Carpenter’s latest release and stated:

“I’m loving ‘Man’s Best Friend’, actually. It’s so good! So fall, don’t you think? It has a kind of Halloween vibe.”

The remark, which seemed like a casual observation of the album's fall-inspired sound and feel, was quickly discussed among fans of both artists.

McRae's mention of a Halloween atmosphere sparked a lot of social media buzz; some people agreed with her, while others found her comment funny. One fan even jokingly disagreed, saying:

Some took it more humorously, suggesting that McRae's remark might have been a friendly nod to Carpenter rather than a serious musical critique.

However, not all reactions were dismissive. Other listeners supported McRae by emphasizing the emotional quality of Carpenter's music.

More about the success and controversies surrounding Sabrina Carpenter’s Man’s Best Friend

2025 MTV Video Music Awards - Show (Image via Getty)
2025 MTV Video Music Awards - Show (Image via Getty)

Sabrina Carpenter has gained recognition as one of the most versatile voices in pop music. Her sixth studio album, Short n’ Sweet (2024), marked a significant change in her sound, leaning toward a more mature and experimental style.

Her seventh studio album, Man’s Best Friend, was released in August 2025 and reportedly focuses more on themes of self-discovery, emotional introspection, and personal growth. The album is a blend of pop, disco, funk, R&B, and synth-pop. The most notable song is the single Manchild, which comments on relationship dynamics and emotional maturity and has been well-received for both its lyrics and catchy composition.

After the critical and commercial success of Short n’ Sweet, which won Grammy Awards for Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance, Man’s Best Friend has been widely talked about. The album ranked the highest on the Billboard 200 and was the most-streamed album on a single day by a female artist on Spotify in 2025.

On October 18, 2025, Sabrina Carpenter appeared on Saturday Night Live, where she performed two songs from Man’s Best Friend. She started the musical segment with Manchild, wearing a yellow T-shirt and pink underwear, singing into a hairbrush with a flirtatious attitude.

In the latter part of the show, Sabrina Carpenter debuted Nobody’s Son, wearing a bejeweled white karate gi and dancing with martial arts-inspired choreography on a dojo-themed set. The performance of Nobody’s Son also sparked debate about cultural sensitivity.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Rina Sawayama criticized the performance of Nobody’s Son on her Instagram stories on October 19, 2025. She mentioned cultural insensitivity, such as putting shoes on a tatami mat, which is considered disrespectful in Japanese culture.

