“Omg, she is his twin!” — Netizens react to Usher and his daughter Sovereign’s photos from her recital

Usher shared pictures and videos from his daughter Sovereign Bo's school recital on May 21. The four-year-old wore a black and pink dress with a pink jacket and bow. She performed a group dance for the recital. The singer attended with his wife, Jenn Goicoechea.

The Instagram page @theshaderoom reposted the videos from the recital.

The Instagram post received a positive reaction from the singer's fans. One user (@fabuloustayyxo) pointed out the resemblance between the father and daughter, calling Sovereign his twin.

Netizens continued to point out Sovereign's resemblance to her father. One (@_.themaiincharacter) jokingly noted that it's amusing how, when women carry babies for nine months, the babies come out looking like their fathers.

Some netizens jokingly said the singer's genes are strong, as all four of his kids look like him.

Some netizens mentioned that if his daughter inherited his voice, she would be a gifted artist. One user (@lovey_thesassyone) humorously referenced the singer's 2010 song "There Goes My Baby."

How many kids does Usher have?

The 46-year-old R&B singer has two sons with his ex-wife, Tameka Foster, who was once his stylist. The couple married on August 3, 2007, during a ceremony in Atlanta. Their first son, Usher Raymond V, was born on November 27, 2007. Their second son, Naviyd Ely, arrived on December 10, 2008. In 2009, Foster and the singer divorced.

On September 24, 2020, the singer welcomed his only daughter, Sovereign Bo, with his then-girlfriend and music executive, Jenn Goicoechea. In a May 26, 2021, interview with Extra, the singer shared that he chose the name because he loved the word and felt it reflected how she ruled their household. He also mentioned that her nickname, Reign-Bo, is intended to be pronounced like "rainbow."

"Sovereign is such a beautiful word and name to me, you know, a supreme ruler is obviously the defined name. She's definitely ruling the household, but Sovereign Bo Ray — Bo is at the end of it, so she's my little reign-bo," he stated.

The couple welcomed their son, Sire Castrello, on September 29, 2021. On February 11, 2024, the singer wed his girlfriend, Jenn Goicoechea, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Goicoechea shared a photo of their newborn son on Instagram on October 13, 2021, and explained the meaning behind his name in the caption. She mentioned that her grandfather had passed away shortly before her son's arrival, and he was named in his honor.

"I recently lost my grandfather, Champ Castrello (he was was 105). Champ was the strongest, bravest, family oriented, funny and kindest man I know.. (other than my baby father lol) I couldn't ask for a better example of how a man should be! He was the definition... it was only right we keep his name alive," Goicoechea wrote.

The singer's latest studio album, Coming Home, was released on February 9, 2024. It featured Burna Boy, Summer Walker, 21 Savage, Latto, The-Dream, H.E.R., Pheelz, and Jungkook.

