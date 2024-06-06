"One of the best dancers next to Chris Brown" — Fans react to Omarion dancing to Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us

Singer and actor Omarion is the latest celebrity to dance to Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us. The DJ Mustard-produced track, which arrived at the tail end of Lamar's feud with Canadian rapper Drake, became an instant hit, dominating the Billboard charts since its debut on May 4, 2024.

On May 31, 2024, Omarion took to Instagram to post a video of him dancing to Not Like Us, dressed in green pants, dark Converse shoes, and a black and white sweater with a mint green sleeve.

The video went viral on X as many fans praised Omarion for his dance skills, with one person tweeting:

"One of the best dancers next to Chris Brown."

"He has the best dance to not like us, the only people who out-dance him is Breezy & Ciara!" added another person.

"That dude never lost a step," wrote a third.

"One thing Omarion will do is a pirouette. We remember the #BETAwards when he was on stage with Rick Ross," said another.

However, others were not as receptive to his dance moves, calling Omarion an average dancer.

"I always thought he was an average dancer… clearly no one has told him yet," tweeted one person.

"I never in my life wanna see omarion crip walk ever again," added another.

"yall really out here thinking just because they famous these ppl can dance," one person wrote.

Omarion, Janet Jackson, and Billie Eilish are some of the celebrities spotted dancing to Not Like Us

Since Kendrick Lamar dropped Not Like Us on May 4, the song has gone viral, inspiring a dance trend on social media. Celebrities have also taken to dancing to the Drake diss track, with Omarion joining the list that included Janet Jackson and Billie Eilish.

According to Billboard, Janet Jackson opened her Together Again Tour at the Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, California, on June 4, where she incorporated Not Like Us into her Nasty dance routine. An instrumental version of the Drake diss played in the background as Jackson sang:

“Who’s that in that nasty car? Nasty boys/ Who’s that eatin’ that nasty fruit? Nasty boys/ Who’s jammin’ to my nasty groove? Nasty boys.”

Billie Eilish was also spotted dancing to Not Like Us in a viral video clip on May 18. The 22-year-old singer, who released her third studio album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, on May 17, was seen dancing to the song with other people at an event.

Not Like Us debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and still retains the No. 2 position behind Post Malone and Morgan Wallen's I Had Some Help. It had amassed over 72 million views on YouTube at the time of writing this article.

The track also broke Spotify's record for most streams by any rap song in 24 hours, a title previously held by Drake and Lil Baby's Girls Want Girls, and was also the fastest rap song to surpass 100 million streams in just nine days after its release.

Not Like Us saw Kendrick Lamar level several serious allegations against Drake, including calling him a "certified pedophile" and a "freaky a** n*gga." The track was the final diss song released by the Humble rapper, following Like That, Euphoria, 6:16 in LA, and Meet the Grahams.