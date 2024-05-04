“Paramedics showed up at my door illegally” — Britney Spears denies reported LA hotel altercation with boyfriend

Netizens were left concerned after several pictures of singer Britney Spears started floating on social media, with the claims that paramedics were allegedly called in the early hours of Thursday morning, May 2, 2024, at the LA hotel where she was staying with her boyfriend, Paul.

While the many pictures showed her walking barefoot, with a pillow in her hands as she exited the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles with her luggage, the singer then hopped on to social media and denied the claims. Posting a message on Instagram, Britney Spears stated that the paramedics arrived “illegally.”

She said:

“Just to let people know…the news is fake !!! I would like respect at this time for people to understand I am getting stronger every day… I also twisted my ankle last night and paramedics showed up at my door illegally. They never came into my room but I felt completely harassed. I’m moving to Boston!!!”

On the other hand, many publications like The Blast also reported that the paramedics arrived soon after repeated calls were allegedly made to the police by the hotel guests, claiming that a woman matching Britney’s description was threatening the staff and guests.

TMZ also reported that an alleged fight between Spears and Paul left the former injured.

LAPD confirmed that paramedics were called to the LA hotel: Details explored as Britney Spears denied the claims

After several pictures of Britney Spears leaving the LA hotel started doing rounds on social media, many social media users were left concerned as publications like Page Six reported that the singer was allegedly involved in a physical spat with her boyfriend, Paul Richard Soliz, and that is how she was left injured.

Britney Spears has denied all claims of calling the paramedics or dialing 911, as she stated that she just had a twisted ankle. However, the Los Angeles Police Department stated that it was Britney Spears who called up the paramedics.

The LAFD also informed about the same, and said in a statement:

“We received a 911 call reporting an adult female, who had been injured. The caller did not have much information regarding the nature of the injury. We sent one ambulance to the location. It’s not clear from the reports whether first responders offered any treatment, but they did not transport anyone to the hospital.”

Britney Spears has been dating Paul Richard Soliz for almost a year now. Many publications like the US Weekly previously reported about Soliz allegedly having a long criminal history of criminal, as he has reportedly been charged for disturbing peace, child endangerment, and even driving without a license in the past.

On the other hand, Paul was also arrested and spent 90 days in jail in 2020, for allegedly carrying firearms illegally.

However, as the Baby One More Time singer has denied all the claims of the situation being as reported, the truth about what exactly happened in the hotel is still not clear. At the moment, the singer’s boyfriend has also not spoken up on the matter.