"People were thinking it was a ploy": A$AP Rocky's lawyer explains why Rihanna brought their kids to court amid controversy

A$AP Rocky's defense attorney, Joe Tacopina, has refuted allegations that Rihanna brought their children to court to garner sympathy during the rapper's trial on February 18, 2025. Addressing the controversy in an interview on The Breakfast Club on February 24, Tacopina clarified that the decision was based on a personal reason rather than a legal strategy.

Tacopina explained that Rihanna, who shares two children with Rocky, brought them to court on the final day of the trial because there was a possibility he would be found guilty and taken into custody immediately.

"One day Rihanna brought the babies to court, and people were thinking it was a ploy, like some sort of maneuver to get the jury to feel sympathy. The jury's not feeling sympathy; they know he has a wife and kids," Tacopina said at the 2:15 mark of the interview.

The lawyer further detailed that jury deliberations were set to begin right after the summations, implying A$AP Rocky could have potentially spent years behind bars without another chance to see his children.

Rihanna's courtroom presence becomes a focal point in A$AP Rocky's trial

A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was accused of assaulting former friend and collaborator Terell Ephron, also known as A$AP Relli, in an alleged shooting outside a Hollywood hotel in November 2021. If convicted, he could face up to 24 years in prison. The trial concluded earlier this month with the jury finding him not guilty of two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

Before the verdict, prosecutors had offered A$AP Rocky a plea deal, which he rejected. According to Joe Tacopina, the deal included 180 days in jail, a seven-year suspended sentence, and three years of probation. The defense saw no merit in accepting the plea since Rocky maintained his innocence.

During the trial on February 18, 2025, prosecutors highlighted Rihanna's presence in court with their children, which Tacopina deemed a misstep. He argued that their emphasis on her presence detracted from the actual case.

"She brought them to court because that could've been the last time he'd seen his kids for a decade or more. That's why she brought them. The prosecutor made a big deal of it in his summation, which I think was a fatal mistake," Tacopina stated.

Throughout the three-week trial, Rihanna was a constant presence in the courtroom, showing her support for A$AP Rocky. Tacopina revealed that the rapper initially didn't want her attending but she insisted.

"He didn't want her there," Tacopina told the press. "He was very protective of her. But she called me one day and she was like, 'Joe, wild horses aren't going to keep me away, so let him know I'm coming and deal with him.'"

When A$AP Rocky was acquitted, he visibly expressed his relief and gratitude. As soon as the verdict was read, he rushed over to Rihanna, clearing a courthouse railing in the process, and embraced her.

Following the trial, the couple continues to focus on their family life. Rihanna recently spoke to Harper's Bazaar about A$AP Rocky's role as a father, saying, "The greatest thing is seeing him be a dad. His pureness. His charm."

She also humorously mentioned feeling slightly jealous of how much their sons adore him, pointing out that they seem to prefer him over her despite all she has done for them.

