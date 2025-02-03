"PRINCESS DIANA OF THE MUSIC INDUSTRY" — Fans react to Taylor Swift accepting a rose from a young fan on the Grammys 2025 red carpet

Netizens have reacted to pop icon Taylor Swift accepting a rose from a young fan at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards red carpet on February 2, 2025, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. This year, the songstress has been nominated in six categories, including the coveted Album of the Year.

Winning it this year for The Tortured Poets Department would mark her record-extending fifth Album of the Year win at the Grammys. Additionally, she is set to present an award at this year's ceremony.

On the red carpet, Taylor Swift flaunted a custom Vivienne Westwood glittering red mini-dress. She accessorized it with red chandelier earrings, her iconic red lipstick, and a red 'T' charm hanging on her thigh.

While walking on the red carpet, Taylor Swift high-fived a young fan, who also gifted her a rose. The 14-time Grammy winner gracefully accepted it, thereby making headlines on the internet.

Several Swifties waxed lyrical about the songstress for her gesture. Among them, X user @folkwhvre compared her with Princess Diana, writing:

"PRINCESS DIANA OF THE MUSIC INDUSTRY"

"A sweet moment! Taylor always knows how to make her fans feel special," announced another.

"The queen of pop making her grand entrance. Let the night shine brighter," wrote another user on X.

One X user projected a jibe at Beyonce.

"I know beyonce is shaking LMFAOOO nobody has a rose for her," they wrote.

"Taylor arriving right after Kanye and Bianca were escorted. this is ICONIC," quipped another.

"The way she makes every fan interaction feel like a main character moment. That's why we love her," opined another user on X.

Some other reactions are as follows:

"So cute, she’s always so down to earth with her fans!" a fan opined.

"What a beautiful memory to have," declared another.

"That's nice of her. she made someone's day," raved a user on X.

Why did Travis Kelce not attend the Grammys with Taylor Swift?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce - Source: Getty

On January 31, Page Six reported that Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce won't be attending the Grammys at the Crypto.com Arena with his girlfriend Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce started dating each other in 2023 and have had exponential success lately. Taylor Swift has just finished her record-breaking Eras Tour, while Travis Kelce is en route to winning his third consecutive Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Unfortunately for the fans, Travis Kelce's commitments with the Kansas City Chiefs have made it impossible for him to attend this year's Grammys with Swift. On Sunday— the day of the Grammys— the Chiefs and the Eagles are scheduled to arrive at Louis Armstrong International Airport. Monday will reportedly be the media day for both teams.

Travis Kelce couldn't attend the Grammys last year for the same reason. The Kansas City Chiefs superstar opened up about his absence in an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show in January 2024.

Kelce revealed that they were preparing for another championship game against the San Francisco 49ers at the time of the award ceremony.

“I wish I could go support Taylor at the Grammys and watch her win every single award that she’s nominated for,” Kelce said. “Unfortunately, I’ve got to get ready for this big ol’ Super Bowl we got in a week.”

On the other hand, Page Six's report confirms that Taylor Swift will be at the Caesars Superdome on February 9 to cheer for her beau as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Last year, she was nominated in six categories but ultimately took home Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album. The songstress has been nominated for Album of the Year again this year and can make history by winning back-to-back titles.

