"Putting all the villains together" — Internet reacts to BTS of Tristan and Andrew Tate watching Kanye West play The Last Of Us

Kanye West recently invited Tristan and Andrew Tate to his Los Angeles warehouse, as per reports by HotNewHipHop. The visit reportedly involved conversations, an apparent recording session, as well as playing The Last Of Us II. A video from the same day began circulating across social media platforms, in which Ye and both the Tate brothers could be seen together.

Earlier this month, Kanye West shared a now-deleted tweet on X about Andrew Tate. In the post, he wrote:

"Andrew Tate back in the U.S."

As for the latest video, it made to social media around the time that Ye was making headlines with his controversial tweets. The internet further got flooded with reactions from netizens across the world. A user (@cachekidd) tweeted:

"Putting all the villains together."

Another user wrote on X:

"Andrew Tate feature on the next album would go crazy."

"This is actually a legendary link up 😂," read a tweet.

"Ye gaming with the Tates 👀 this gonna be good," wrote another platform user.

A lot of users were seemingly shocked after learning about the gamer side of Kanye West. A user commented on X:

"Ye's got the gaming vision, fellas! Let's see where this goes 👀."

"I didnt know Kanye was such a gamer," added a tweet.

"Imagine the things that were talked about in that room😭😭😭😭," mentioned a user.

It is unclear if the recent meeting between Kanye and the Tate Brothers had anything to do with the interview the former was previously talking about, or if it was just another casual hangout session.

Kim Kardashian allegedly restricted North's visit to Kanye West, due to his meetup with the Tate brothers

Amid this meetup between Kanye West and the Tate brothers, another speculation sparked involving Kim Kardashian. According to TMZ, Kim restricted North's visit to Ye, after getting to know about the rapper meeting the Tate brothers.

It was also reported that Kim called for an emergency custody hearing when she got to know about Andrew and Tristan Tate visiting Kanye. Neither Kim nor Kanye has given any confirmation on the same. Furthermore, the ex-couple are already struggling with co-parenting, in connection to their daughter North.

Kim Kardashian recently expressed displeasure after North reportedly appeared on Ye's LONELY ROADS STILL GO TO SUNSHINE along with Diddy's voice feature, according to PEOPLE. According to the outlet, Kim then sat with her lawyer on March 14, to discuss the same. She allegedly wanted the song to be taken down from all social media platforms.

For context, Diddy is currently detained in the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center after being charged with several s*x trafficking charges. He has been involved in multiple lawsuits.

As for the Tate brothers, they were detained back in 2022 for apparently establishing a criminal organization in Romania. Apart from that, they have also been slammed with a number of s*xual assault lawsuits in the US and the UK. It is unclear why they had visited Kanye West recently.

