"Queen and Princess"—Fans thrilled as Priyanka Chopra and BLACKPINK's Lisa share a moment at the Bvlgari event in Italy

Priyanka Chopra and BLACKPINK's Lisa stole the show on May 19, 2025, at the Bvlgari Polychroma High Jewelry and High-End Watches Event. The event took place in Taormina, Italy. The two Bvlgari ambassadors had a light-hearted exchange that quickly went viral.

Ad

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra wore a beige-colored gown with golden detailing to the party. She paired it with a traditional Serpenti necklace by Bvlgari, while her hair was tied in a bun. Meanwhile, BLACKPINK member Lisa appeared in a white floor-length dress, which had yellow floral detailing along the neckline. She also wore a statement necklace from the jewelry label.

Videos and images from the event captured the two stars laughing and talking. In one of the videos, Priyanka asked Lisa to switch positions for a photo, and then the two shared a laugh.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans expressed their excitement at seeing two Asian icons together at such a prestigious event. An X user wrote:

"Oh wow! The Desi-Thai serve!! Queen and Princess"

Expand Tweet

Ad

This isn't the first time the Indian actress and the K-pop idol have met at a Bvlgari event. They were previously spotted together at similar gatherings alongside other ambassadors like Anne Hathaway and Zendaya.

Fans called the two stars “Queens” and praised the interaction between them. Many also used the moment to wish for a collab between the two.

"We need a Priyanka x Lisa collab. With their talent and beauty, they’d absolutely steal the show," a fan remarked.

Ad

"Oh Two stunning Queen!," an X user commented.

Others too joined in and shared clips from the event, highlighting the power both stars brought to the occasion.

"L ISA & Priyanka Chopra together at the BVLGARI ‘Polychroma’ event in Italy looking radiant, regal, & effortlessly powerful," a fan remarked.

Ad

"This desi thai serve," another person commented.

Global ambassadors of glamour: Priyanka and Lisa’s ongoing partnership with Bvlgari and their latest ventures

Both Priyanka Chopra and Lisa have long-standing relationships with Bvlgari. They frequently represent the brand at international campaigns and galas. Priyanka joined the Bvlgari family in 2021 and has been celebrated for advocating inclusion and women’s empowerment. Lisa, on the other hand, became Bvlgari’s ambassador in 2020. She has continuously brought her unique style and Gen Z influence to the luxury label.

Ad

Priyanka has been busy working in both Hollywood and Bollywood. She’s gearing up for the release of Heads of State, which co-stars Idris Elba and John Cena. She will headline The Bluff, a historical action drama. According to Filmfare, she’s reportedly making a return to Indian cinema with Krrish 4, alongside Hrithik Roshan, and has signed on for a two-part global adventure film with Mahesh Babu, helmed by director S.S. Rajamouli.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Lisa continues to soar in her solo career. After dropping her collaborative hit Born Again with Doja Cat and RAYE, she released her solo album Alter Ego. It was followed by a world tour. She made headlines as the first K-pop idol to perform at the Oscars and recently launched Comics, a graphic novel company inspired by her music. The rapper is also set to join her BLACKPINK bandmates for the next leg of their group activities later this year.

Ad

Both stars also made appearances at the 2025 MET Gala earlier in May. Priyanka walked the red carpet alongside her husband, singer Nick Jonas. The Thai rapper attended the event with her bandmates, Rosé and Jennie.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mantasha Azeem Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.



Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.



Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.



When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs. Know More