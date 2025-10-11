“real performers always find a way to stay relevant”: Netizens excited as Maroon 5 kicks off their ‘Love Is Like’ 2025 US tour

Maroon 5 kicked off their Love Is Like arena tour in the US to support their eighth studio album, Love Is Like, released on August 15, 2025. After a previously announced show at the En-Joie Golf Club in Endicott in July, the band is back on the road with their first concert for this tour at the PHX Arena in Phoenix, Arizona, on October 6, 2025.The next show was at the Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs on Friday, October 8, before going to various cities all over California, Texas, New York, and more. There are 23 total shows scheduled, including the one in Palm Springs, running from October 6 to November 25. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMaroon 5 returning back on the road had delighted fans, with one in particular reveling in how the band can still pull stadium crowds after two decades. They alluded to the band as one of the &quot;real performers&quot; out there, who continues to stay relevant in the music scene.Gift (Ø,G) @ofeyou1LINK@PopCrave Maroon 5 still pulling stadium crowds after two decades says a lot trends fade, but real performers always find a way to stay relevant.More fans also look forward to the band being back on tour, with plenty of them saying that their live performances are always full of energy and surprises. One commenter added that the tour is going to be a &quot;big success&quot; for the band.MohammadAli @aliByteCodeLINK@PopCrave Great to see them back on tour, their live shows always deliver a perfect mix of nostalgia and new energy.Gen Tu @GenTu7220LINK@PopCrave Maroon 5 never misses when it comes to live performances! 🎤 Excited to see what surprises they’ve got in store for the “Love Is Like” Tour it’s bound to be a hit across the US! 🇺🇸✨Isaac Casper 👻 @0xCasper_BaseLINK@PopCrave It's going to end in a big success Wishing him the best of luck 💙A fan who went to their concert also showed appreciation for Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine's vocal range, adding that the band was &quot;fire&quot; during the concert. Another one is excited to check out the tour dates after checking out the setlist, which they said was &quot;pure fire.&quot;Kris Nicole @KtheBzkneesLINKMaroon 5 last night was so good. Adam Levine has an impressive vocal range and the band was fire 🔥Elara ✨🌙 @HelloElaraLINK@PopCrave Adam Levine is back on the road and bringing the hits! That setlist is pure fire. Time to check the tour dates! 🔥🎸Maroon 5 returns on tour after their new album debuted low on the Billboard chartsAdam Levine (Image via Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)Maroon 5 returns with the highly anticipated eighth studio album, Love Is Like, in August 2025. They announced that they were going back on tour around the same time, but while fans were excited about the new music and live performances, the new album marked a new career low for the band on the charts. The album arrived on the Billboard charts in the last week of August, and it missed the Top 10 on the Billboard 200. Love Is Like debuted at No.36 on Billboard 200, a career low for the band whose past eight studio albums all nabbed a spot in the Top 10. Before the 2025 release, their lowest charting album was their seventh release in 2021, Jordi, but it still debuted at No.8. Jordi also stayed on the chart for 20 weeks. Meanwhile, Love Is Like only charted for a week, per Billboard. That said, the band is set for more than 20 live performances in front of their fans until November as they embark on their Love Is Like US tour. During their first show in Phoenix, Maroon 5 performed songs from their new album, like California. Most of their setlist, however, includes some of their biggest hits and their four Billboard Hot 100 toppers: One More Night, Girls Like You, Moves Like Jagger, and Makes Me Wonder.Maroon 5's Love Is Like is now available on music streaming sites like Spotify and Apple Music.