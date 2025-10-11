  • home icon
  • Music
  • “real performers always find a way to stay relevant”: Netizens excited as Maroon 5 kicks off their ‘Love Is Like’ 2025 US tour

“real performers always find a way to stay relevant”: Netizens excited as Maroon 5 kicks off their ‘Love Is Like’ 2025 US tour

By Kinette Sumadia
Modified Oct 11, 2025 02:08 GMT
2025 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Show - Source: Getty
Maroon 5 is back on tour (Image via Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Maroon 5 kicked off their Love Is Like arena tour in the US to support their eighth studio album, Love Is Like, released on August 15, 2025. After a previously announced show at the En-Joie Golf Club in Endicott in July, the band is back on the road with their first concert for this tour at the PHX Arena in Phoenix, Arizona, on October 6, 2025.

Ad

The next show was at the Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs on Friday, October 8, before going to various cities all over California, Texas, New York, and more. There are 23 total shows scheduled, including the one in Palm Springs, running from October 6 to November 25.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Maroon 5 returning back on the road had delighted fans, with one in particular reveling in how the band can still pull stadium crowds after two decades. They alluded to the band as one of the "real performers" out there, who continues to stay relevant in the music scene.

Ad

More fans also look forward to the band being back on tour, with plenty of them saying that their live performances are always full of energy and surprises. One commenter added that the tour is going to be a "big success" for the band.

Ad
Ad
Ad

A fan who went to their concert also showed appreciation for Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine's vocal range, adding that the band was "fire" during the concert. Another one is excited to check out the tour dates after checking out the setlist, which they said was "pure fire."

Ad
Ad

Maroon 5 returns on tour after their new album debuted low on the Billboard charts

Adam Levine (Image via Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
Adam Levine (Image via Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Maroon 5 returns with the highly anticipated eighth studio album, Love Is Like, in August 2025. They announced that they were going back on tour around the same time, but while fans were excited about the new music and live performances, the new album marked a new career low for the band on the charts.

Ad

The album arrived on the Billboard charts in the last week of August, and it missed the Top 10 on the Billboard 200. Love Is Like debuted at No.36 on Billboard 200, a career low for the band whose past eight studio albums all nabbed a spot in the Top 10. Before the 2025 release, their lowest charting album was their seventh release in 2021, Jordi, but it still debuted at No.8.

Jordi also stayed on the chart for 20 weeks. Meanwhile, Love Is Like only charted for a week, per Billboard. That said, the band is set for more than 20 live performances in front of their fans until November as they embark on their Love Is Like US tour. During their first show in Phoenix, Maroon 5 performed songs from their new album, like California.

Ad

Most of their setlist, however, includes some of their biggest hits and their four Billboard Hot 100 toppers: One More Night, Girls Like You, Moves Like Jagger, and Makes Me Wonder.

Maroon 5's Love Is Like is now available on music streaming sites like Spotify and Apple Music.

About the author
Kinette Sumadia

Kinette Sumadia

Twitter icon

Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.

Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.

Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Kinette Sumadia
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications