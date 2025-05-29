"Ruining someone's reputation for a moment": Internet reacts as influencer admits photoshopping DMs with Bossman Dlow for fun

Influencer Timmy Bandsome admitted on May 28, 2025, that they lied about getting DMs from Bossman Dlow. On May 19, 2025, the 22-year-old posted screenshots of an alleged conversation with the rapper. Bandsome claimed that he was trying to slide into their DMs for s*xual favors. The same day, Bossman Dlow denied the allegations on his Instagram stories.

On Wednesday, the New York influencer uploaded a TikTok and admitted that the text exchanges were fake and created with AI.

They also stated that they received the initial DM from a friend who is a popular influencer. Bandsome claimed they did it for attention.

"It was my homegirl's phone. He messaged a real female. She's a popular influencer that I hang out with. So, I made it seem like he messaged me when he never really messaged me. I made a fake thread of me texting myself back. I know it sounds crazy and and I did all of this for attention on the internet. But a b*tch was a bored and I thought it was funny," they said.

Timmy Bandsome's TikTok, along with previous Instagram stories and Bossman Dlow's response, were reuploaded by the Instagram page @theneighborhoodtalk.

The post garnered varied reactions from netizens.

One user (@iamjackiecymone) called Timmy Bandsome "weird" for spreading a lie and ruining the rapper's reputation.

"Ruining someone's reputation for a moment is weird," they wrote.

A netizen comments on Timmy Bandsome's TikTok, admitting to faking DMs with the rapper. (Image via Instagram/@theneighborhoodtalk)

Netizens called out the influencer for lying. Some stated that lying for clout and attention can get people hurt and create drama.

Netizens discuss Timmy Bandsome's TikTok, admitting to faking DMs with the rapper. (Image via Instagram/@theneighborhoodtalk)

Some netizens brought up another internet personality, Sydney Starr. For the unversed, in 2010, the transgender influencer claimed they slept with rapper Chingy.

Two years later, Starr admitted that it was a lie they spread to advance their career. Last year, the rapper told TMZ in an interview that the rumor had a significant impact on his career.

Netizens discuss Timmy Bandsome's TikTok, admitting to faking DMs with the rapper. (Image via Instagram/@theneighborhoodtalk)

Some netizens jokingly said that Bossman Dlow reportedly either paid hush money or sent men to threaten the influencer.

Netizens discuss Timmy Bandsome's TikTok, admitting to faking DMs with the rapper. (Image via Instagram/@theneighborhoodtalk)

Bossman Dlow previously called fellow rapper GloRilla his "wife"

GloRilla performing at the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 1 - (Image via Getty)

In December 2024, the 26-year-old rapper appeared on The Breakfast Club and was asked about his friendship with GloRilla. According to HotNewHipHop's report, he told the host, Charlamagne Tha God, that he liked the rapper.

The same month, Bossman Dlow told 99 Jamz that he admired GloRilla, describing her as funny and cool.

"She's super cool. For real, she's funny as hell. I f*ck with her for sure," he said.

In January 2025, the rapper jokingly referred to GloRilla as his "wife" on his Instagram story. The two rappers have collaborated on two tracks, Step and Finesse.

"Jesus Lord help me. God why did you take yo time with my wife like this @glorillathepimp," the rapper wrote.

Bossman Dlow has not responded to Timmy Bandsome's TikTok at the time of writing.

