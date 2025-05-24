"'S U E M A N' would’ve been a better name" — Internet reacts to Drake posting a photo in a white hoodie with the caption "I C E M A N"

On May 24, 2025, Drake posted a carousel of photos with the caption "I C E M A N," wherein one of the pictures featured the rapper posing in a white hoodie. Other pictures highlighted Drizzy's obsession with diamonds, given that they featured a crystal-embellished Nokia mobile, a Rolex Cosmograph Daytona with diamonds, and what appeared to be multiple chains.

Additionally, the photo dump also comprised an aerial view of a property and a painting, as well as former basketball player George Gervin's No. 44 jersey. It is worth noting that Gervin was nicknamed the Iceman during his career.

Netizens quickly took to X to express their opinions on Drake's cryptic post, wherein an X user took a dig at the rapper's lawsuit against Universal Music Group, tweeting:

"“S U E M A N” would’ve been a better name."

Netizens continued to comment on Drizzy's latest post, with many speculating that the rapper is upto something.

"iceman iceman iceman that boy up to sumn," an X user commented.

"Why am I low-key excited again? This man gets me every time," another X user mentioned.

"I don’t think people realize you can’t just buy a Bob Ross painting," another internet user said.

While some netizens speculated about a new album release and some acknowledged Drizzy flexing his riches, some internet users joked about the rapper coming out. Iceman, aka Bobby Drake, is a character in Marvel comics who identifies as gay.

"Drake finally coming out," a netizen tweeted.

"Real ones know what ICEMAN is," another netizen commented.

Additionally, fans of the rapper decoded Drizzy's IG post and caption as a timeline for his next album:

"Album this Winter. Confirmed," an X user remarked.

UMG seeks to dismiss Drake's amended lawsuit, dubbing the rapper's claims "meritless"

Drake's lawsuit against Universal Music Group has been at the center of attention since the rapper first filed it in January 2025, accusing the label of defamation over Kendrick Lamar's diss track Not Like Us.

In April 2025, Drizzy filed an amended lawsuit, citing that Lamar's Super Bowl performance featuring a performance of the diss track reignited attention toward the false allegations against him that the song's lyrics suggest. For the unversed, Lamar's Not Like Us features lyrics calling Drizzy a pedophile.

The One Dance rapper's amended lawsuit filing stated:

“The Recording was performed during the 2025 Super Bowl and broadcast to the largest audience for a Super Bowl halftime show ever, over 133 million people, including millions of children, and millions more who had never before heard the song or any of the songs that preceded it.”

However, according to Rolling Stone's report dated May 7, 2025, in a motion to dismiss Drake's amended lawsuit, Universal Music Group mentioned:

“These allegations, directly aimed at chilling legitimate artistic expression safeguarded by the First Amendment and New York law … are meritless.”

Additionally, a spokesperson for UMG stated that Drake's lawyers did acknowledge that the rapper himself has written and performed songs "containing equally provocative taunts against other artists."

In other news, on May 22, 2025, DJ Gorgo took to X to post a snippet of his collab with the Passionfruit rapper titled "GORDO DRIZZY 2025," featuring 6 songs. However, there haven't been any details on the release date of the project yet.

