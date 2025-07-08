“Same dude who was dissing him months ago”—Netizens react as Trippie Redd teases Kanye West collaboration on upcoming album 'NDA' 

Trippie Redd has seemingly hinted at a collaboration with Kanye West for his upcoming album NDA (Non-Disclosure Agreement). The album is scheduled to be released later this year.

Ad

The rapper's fan page with the handle @reddfiles on Instagram shared a reel of supposedly a clip from a song from his album. West, aka Ye, uploaded the reel on his Instagram story. Meanwhile, Trippie Redd, whose real name is Michael Lamar White IV, commented soon after on the reel:

"Wonder who's on the album"

Trippie Redd's comment on a reel shared by a fan page (Image source: Instagram/@reddfiles)

Also Read: Why was Trippie Redd arrested? Rapper's mugshot surface after he was booked at Miami International Airport

Ad

Trending

This has led to the speculation that Ye is a collaborator on NDA. Fans online have reacted to this development, as one X user wrote:

"Same dude who was dissing him months ago for rage music?"

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Wasn’t he just sharing carti tweet of him telling ye stfu lol," another wrote.

"sum1 get trash a*s klanye away from Trippie," another commented.

While some fans are excited to see the new album, one X user took a dig at Ye.

"Yoooo, bro got motion finally," as one wrote.

"WE GOT A DRAKE AND YE FEATURE N***A YA FAVORITE ARTIST DON’T GOT THAT," another commented.

Ad

"This just confirms to me that Kanye West's name has lost the value it had 10 years ago," another person wrote.

Also Read: “I’ll believe it when I see it”- Netizens react as Kanye West’s highly anticipated album ‘Bully’ sets official release date on Spotify

Trippie Redd and Kanye West recently clashed on origin of rage music

Trippie Redd at the 2023 Rolling Loud Miami (Image via Getty)

Earlier this year, the two rappers clashed over who invented the genre of rage music. In a live stream on April 26, 2025, Ye hailed himself as the inventor of rage music. He said that Blood on the Leaves, which was released in 2013, was the first song in the genre.

Ad

“I invented rage, bro,” Ye said (h/t Hot New Hip Hop). “Yeezus is that energy… ‘N****s in Paris’ is the first time n****s was moshing. Look at Black people moshing. That was just some white boy s**t.”

However, on April 29, Trippie Redd hit back at Ye for his claim. Instead, Redd said that he, Playboy Carti, Lil Uzi Vert, and XXXTentacion are the ones who created this genre of music. In an Instagram story, he urged:

Ad

“The inventors of the rage sound is me, X[XXtentacion], [Playboi] Carti and [Lil] Uzi [Vert]. We paved the way, we popularized it. I’m not gon’ let you old ass n****s say you invented something that you ain’t invent. N****s need to take they pills man. You n****s be psychotic, out of they f*cking mind. Your old ass ain’t invent sh*t. That’s exactly why I ain’t pull up on his old a*s because he always just wanna put a n***a beneath him and sh*t.“

Ad

Meanwhile, Redd is now preparing to drop his sixth studio album in seven years. His debut studio album, titled Life's a Trip, was rolled out in 2018 before the release of ! (2019), Pegasus (2020), Trip at Night (2021), and Mansion Musik (2023).

Also Read: "This a fake text"—Future denies rumors that he took back a watch from a former girlfriend over supposed photos with Trippie Redd

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 3 years. He boasts a total experience of over 6 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More